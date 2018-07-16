Venus and the moon created a spectacular sight in the western sky Sunday night, appearing inches away from each other.

A crescent moon sat to the right, just two degrees from Venus by mid-twilight. The view was visible with a naked eye about 30 minutes after sunset. For reference, holding three fingers together, up against the sky spans about five degrees.

Some people might also have spotted Mercury sitting to the lower right of the night sky.

While peak watching was Sunday night, Venus and the moon will remain nearby for a few more nights this week. This celestial sighting doesn't technically mean the moon and Venus have moved inches apart. The moon, near its closest point of orbit, sits 224,000 miles from Earth and Venus is about 400 times farther away, according to Sky and Telescope.

Here are a few photos from this weekend:

Here's a couple more Venus and Moon photos from the roof to commemorate tonight's lovely #nightsky display. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1XiTuT81sz — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 16, 2018

Venus had a date with the moon Sunday night. Venus, the brightest planet to the naked-eye, was sitting just to the left of the moon which was a slender crescent, just 12% illuminated. #khou11 Credit: Loyd Overcash pic.twitter.com/vscXjABoON — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) July 16, 2018

That view: a setting Moon and Venus through the low clouds west of San Francisco #CAwx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/2jXJ3ZVAtG — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 16, 2018

Ahem. Take a little stroll outside and check out #Venus and #Moon doing a little dance in western sky. #conjunction. pic.twitter.com/dTJ9F7mRAy — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 16, 2018

The Moon and Venus just now, they are about 1.5 degrees apart, super close. Go out and look. pic.twitter.com/pWiHzn020y — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) July 16, 2018

