People pray Friday outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo.

INDIANAPOLIS – Several members of an Indiana family were among the 17 people who died when an amphibious duck boat capsized on a lake Thursday night during a severe thunderstorm in Missouri, FOX59 reported.

The names and ages of the victims, including the family members, were not immediately available.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office confirmed that nine members of one family died in the accident and two other members of the family survived.

FOX59 reported that officials from Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church in Indianapolis said members of the family were close to the church but weren’t members.

Many details of the accident remain unclear as an investigation gets underway.

The boat, a hybrid land and water vehicle, had 31 people on board on Table Rock Lake in Branson when the incident happened near the Showboat Branson Belle.

A line off thunderstorms blew through between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said. Rader said it was too early to know the cause of the incident.

