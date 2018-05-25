A police helicopter is seen on the lawn at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., where a shooting occurred on Friday, May 25, 2018.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One teen and a teacher were injured Friday in a middle-school shooting about 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The teacher was transported to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital and the student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, IU Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said. She did not know their conditions.

Jason Seaman, who has been a science teacher for Noblesville schools for nearly four years and a seventh-grade football coach for two years, was the teacher shot, according to multiple parents.

Jeremie Lovall said his daughter, a seventh-grader, was in Seaman's classroom when the shooting started. She called her dad, who lives in Kokomo, Ind., to tell him she was OK.

“She kept saying, ‘I saw my teacher get shot,’ ” Lovall said.

Chad Lancaster, who has an eighth-grade daughter and sixth-grade son at the middle school, said he heard about the shooting from his ex-wife in a phone call.

Their daughter, hiding under her desk, called her mother soon after shots were reported at 9:20 a.m. ET. She told the child to run.

Buses appear to be taking kids over to the high school. Some kids were waving at the cameras. Lots of police vehicles out here. pic.twitter.com/oO6IPYMyM0 — Emma Kate Fittes (@IndyEmmaKate) May 25, 2018

Lancaster had been trying to reach his son all morning but had not heard back as of noon.

“This is surreal," Lancaster said. "This happens in high school, not here."

Parent Maria Roney, whose son is an eighth-grader, said even with seeing school shootings across the country, she never expected it to happen here.

“Never thought that this would happen,” she said. “Not in Noblesville.”

Officers have a male student in custody in connection with the attack, Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt said in a press conference.

"The school has been completely cleared and the investigation process has just begun," he said.

The shooting at the 1,350-student school happened a day before everyone was headed for a three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. The last day of this school year is in one week, June 1.

A hectic scene erupted outside the middle school Friday as parents frantically searched for their children and school officials worked to load students into buses that were headed to Noblesville High School, about a 3½-mile drive.

Adding to the confusion was a threat reported at the high school as middle school students were being evacuated.

The threat prompted a lockdown at the high school, the district said in email to parents.

It is not believed to be related to the shooting, Jowitt said.

Elected officials have offered their prayers and support on Twitter, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is on the inaugural flight from Paris to Indianapolis, and Vice President Mike Pence, who was Indiana's governor before his position in the Trump administration.

Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind.; Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.; and Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., also tweeted that they were monitoring the situation.

“My team & I are aware of the horrific shooting at Noblesville West Middle School,” tweeted Brooks, who represents Noblesville in Congress. “My prayers are w/the Noblesville community, especially those who are injured & those who witnessed an active shooter situation- something no one should ever have to go through. Especially children.”

A statement from the Indiana State Teachers Association said thoughts and prayers aren't enough to keep students and educators safe.

The national crisis has landed in our backyard. We all have a responsibility to keep our kids safe from violence, and it’s unconscionable that they live in fear that one day their school may be next. When is enough, enough?



We need to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. We now know that it is up to communities, families, activists, educators and the students themselves to stand up and demand that those who are trusted with protecting them do their jobs.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers, and three months after the school attack that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. The Florida attack inspired students from that school and others throughout the country to call for more restrictions on access to guns.

Contributing: Emma Kate Fittes, Arika Herron and Tony Cook, The Indianapolis Star; The Associated Press. Follow Vic Ryckaert, Ryan Martin and Shris Sikich on Twitter: @VicRyc, @ryanmartin and @ChrisSikich

