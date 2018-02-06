Flavors of Fareground in Austin, Texas
Fareground is in the One Eleven Congress building, a recognizable landmark in Austin’s skyline and home to the Wells Fargo offices.
There are six local vendors that make up Fareground, Austin’s first food hall, much like the options when the city’s many food trucks park in groups.
Local firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture designed the interior space.
“The softness of the wood comes through and makes it very comfortable,” says Curren.
The food hall offers a variety of seating options.
Lighting details complete the modern look.
The working spaces are perfect for a lunch meeting.
Fareground’s outdoor spaces and landscapes were designed by studio dwg. Giant oak trees and a beautiful lawn create a green haven, complemented by Nimbus, a custom shade structure.
Cloudscape creates cooling clouds from water from the building’s air conditioning condensation.
The space is also designed to host events. There is an outdoor stage for upcoming performances.
Curren designed the food hall with both locals and travelers in mind. “It’s hard to go to all the different restaurants in one trip while you’re here, and some of them can be expensive,” he says. “It was important to us to keep a reasonable price point so people could come in and try some of Austin’s greatest restaurants.”
It benefits each of the vendors to have a downtown location to capture a new audience and remind people to check out the sister restaurants elsewhere.
Chef Jesse Griffiths decided to take on the taco with his signature hyperlocal style at his Fareground spot. “Presenting such an established food, the taco, in a purely local context has been rewarding and challenging,” he says. “Everyone knows what goes in a taco, but we've been able to reimagine this tradition through the lens of local agriculture and the fickle seasons of Central Texas.”
All of Dai Due Taqueria’s tacos are served on homemade tortillas made with Mexican heirloom corn milled onsite, with fillings like Gulf shrimp, avocado and cilantro.
"We also felt it was very important to utilize invasive feral hogs and other game in keeping with the hunting heritage of Texas, and also as a truly sustainable approach to sourcing meats,” says Griffiths. Wild boar carnitas are served with pickled onions and cilantro, and boar al pastor tacos are served with cilantro, onion and orange.
Chef Kevin Fink, whose popular Emmer & Rye put him on the map, conceived of a new concept called Henbit for Fareground.
“We wanted to create craveable items that didn't weigh you down,” Fink says. “Austin is surrounded by wonderful producers, ranchers and farmers. At Henbit, we are excited to showcase what they do in a fast-casual concept all while maintaining delicious food.
At Henbit, The Pork Sando is made with Berkshire pork loin, chorizo, kraut, charred carrots and aioli on a sourdough rye bun. Monster cookies are also available.
Ni-Komé is a new concept from husband and wife Takehiro and Kayo Asazu, chef/owners of Komé Sushi Kitchen and sister restaurant Daruma Ramen.
“It's an honor for us to be able to share this beautiful space with the other local restaurants, and for our food to be on the same table as the diverse and distinctive cuisines of our neighbors,” says Kayo Asazu. Ni-Komé’s vegan ramen is made with fruit and vegetable broth.
Ni-Komé’s special Sunshine roll with salmon, mango and avocado is served alongside the nigiri set.
With an East Austin restaurant and a Hill Country ranch, Contigo’s newest location specializes in Texas flavors. “Since we are located in the heart of downtown Austin, Fareground provides us the opportunity to serve a community we have never served before,” says co-owner Ben Edgerton.
Contigo is known for its juicy rotisserie chicken served with salsa verde and its crispy green beans. The vendor also serves up the food hall’s only burger.
Antonelli’s, one of Austin’s premiere cheese shops, sells a wide variety of cheese, as well as grilled cheeses, mac and cheese, and more.
"Kendall and I knew from the moment we heard about the Fareground that this was a special project,” says owner John Antonelli. “We had worked with all of the vendors in the past and felt a really strong connection to the vision of the food hall."
Easy Tiger, a popular bake shop and beer garden on East 6th Street, has an outpost within Fareground that offers coffee, espresso, tea, breads, pastries, snacks, sandwiches and housemade sausages.
David Norman bakes artisanal breads like sourdough boule, miche and semolina batard.
Easy Tiger is a happy hour go-to with its Snack Board that includes two pretzels, beer cheese, Brooklyn Lager mustard, Chex Mix and beef jerky. Cajun chicken sausage on a pretzel bun and a garlic sausage link are also available.
According to Curren, Fareground is busiest during lunch and happy hour. “People don’t want to fight traffic so they hang out inside or outside and have drinks and there’s a lot of snack opportunity,” he says.
The bar sits right in the center of the food hall. “There’s one bar, but there’s a mezcal cocktail that makes sense for the taqueria and there’s sake that makes sense with the ramen and sushi,” says Curren.
A street-level bar and grab-and-go station with bites from the food hall vendors is in the works and set to open in the coming months.
“We’ve seen a really steady incline of awareness and excitement about what’s going on here,” says Curren. “People are getting excited and really starting to understand how to utilize it.”

Austin, Texas' first food hall, Fareground, is entirely composed of local vendors, but that wasn’t always the plan. When Cousins Properties, the owners of the iconic One Eleven Congress building, first approached chef Drew Curren and his ELM Restaurant Group, the idea was for Curren to open the only local spot in a new food hall among a handful of chain vendors.

Instead, Curren proposed that he and his team develop the entire food hall themselves and bring on the city’s most impressive chefs as vendors.

“We saw it as an opportunity to do something really awesome for Austin,” says Curren.

Fareground is in the heart of Downtown Austin, on the corner of 2nd Street and Congress Avenue, surrounded by businesses, hotels and the famous bridge where people congregate to see bats fly at dusk. The dense area, that used to lack many lunch options, is ideal for a food hall full of Austin’s greatest hits, according to Curren.

As a chef, Curren knew he needed talented operators with strong local followings to join him in this venture. He also wanted to provide customers with diverse food offerings.

He called on chef Jesse Griffiths of hyperlocal butchery and supper club Dai Due to open a taqueria using only regional ingredients and chef Kevin Fink of grain-focused Emmer & Rye to conjure up Henbit, where customers can find healthy, seasonal dishes.

Austinites and travelers can also find vendors that serve burgers and rotisserie chicken, artisanally baked bread and house-cured meats, ramen and sushi, and all kinds of cheese and cheesy dishes.

“It’s important to us that people can get a taste of what Austin is offering outside of barbecue and Tex Mex, which for so long people felt like that’s all we had here,” says Curren.

Click through the photos above for a closer look at Fareground’s delicious bites, and see more food hall tours below.

