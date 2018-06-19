Naming products is both an art and a science. Teams of marketers, behaviorists and consumer researchers comb through innumerable combinations to create recommendations. Then the various options go through design mock-ups and focus groups, and are heavily scrutinized by copyright lawyers, before final recommendations are made.

In some cases, names are descriptive and evocative — think Buick Roadmaster or Vick's VapoRub. Other times, they're just letter salad (what the heck is a Lexus?).

The hospitality and pharmaceutical industries seem to follow a similar playbook, often generating abstract names that are vague about what they're selling. So we developed a quiz: Vegas resort or prescription drug? Think you can tell the difference? Try your luck!





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com