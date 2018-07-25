An Iowa judge this week blocked some provisions of a 2017 voter identification law and required the state to restore its early voting period to 40 days, from 29, for November's midterm elections.

Polk County District Court Judge Karen Romano granted the temporary injunction in an order made public Wednesday. She found that the law, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's efforts to promote it, "substantially and directly interfere with Iowans' constitutional rights to vote."

She also found the state had "suggested no real threat to the integrity of Iowa’s voting system" if the law's requirements were blocked.

"The harm to the registered voters who may become disenfranchised or experience substantial obstacles in voting is greater than any harm to the state," she wrote in her order.

Pate said the state will appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court "immediately."

"I am disappointed to learn a temporary injunction was placed on some parts of Iowa’s Election Modernization and Integrity Act today," Pate said in a statement.

"Out-of-state dark money and Washington, D.C. lawyers have come into Iowa to try to overturn our election laws. The people of Iowa overwhelmingly support voter ID and their elected representatives enacted a law that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat," he said.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Walnut Creek Church in Windsor Heights.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

The request to block portions of the ID law before November's midterm elections came as part of a lawsuit brought by the League of United Latin American Citizens and Taylor Blair, an Iowa State University student.

LULAC and Blair argued that parts of the legislation violate the sections of the Iowa Constitution that protect the right to vote, due process, equal protection and freedom of speech. But Wednesday's injunction will only affect three of the law's provisions.

Romano's order temporarily blocks portions of the law that shorten the state's early voting period from 40 days to 29 days, require an identification number to apply for an absentee ballot and allow election officials to reject votes when they determine signatures don't match.

Attorney Brian Marshall of the Washington D.C.-based firm Perkins Coie, presents his argument during a hearing to dismiss a voter identification case against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

State lawyers argued earlier this month that there is a distinction between the right to vote and the right to vote absentee They said Iowa should be allowed to experiment with different forms of early voting.

Romano said she did not find that argument persuasive.

"The Legislature is not entitled to a limitless ability to regulate fundamental rights," Romano wrote.

She agreed with the plaintiffs, who argued courts should use strict scrutiny – the most rigorous standard of judicial review – when examining restrictions on "fundamental" rights like voting. That's a higher standard than the one used at the federal level.

The state pointed to high turnout in the June 5 primary as evidence that the law does not suppress voter participation. The primary was the first statewide election where the shorter 29-day early voting period was in effect. Its turnout of 279,124 was the third-highest in the state's history.

But Romano said the voter pool is different in a primary compared to a general election, in part because primary voters must already be registered with a political party.

Pate said the law had not caused any problems.

"My office has worked diligently with organizations across the state, including the plaintiffs in this case, to inform all Iowans about the provisions of this new law. The plaintiffs have not shown a single Iowan has been disenfranchised by this bill," Pate said Wednesday.

Romano found that LULAC and Blair are likely to succeed on the merits of their case, and that some voters impacted by the provisions would lose their right to vote and would suffer irreparable harm.

Romano also blocked Pate from using language to advertise law that states or implies that an ID is required to vote this year.

As part of a gradual rollout of the new law, voters without IDs in 2018 are being allowed to sign an "Oath of Identification" attesting that they are who they say they are. The oath option will remain available in the November election, which features competitive races for governor and at least two Republican-held U.S. House seats.

Iowa Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson addresses the court during a hearing to dismiss a voter identification case against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

Opponents of the law, including LULAC, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Democratic Secretary of State candidate Deidre DeJear, Let America Vote and the Priorities USA Foundation applauded the ruling. They released statements urging Iowans to vote, saying that the ruling will make it easier to do so.

"This is just a first step, but we welcome it because it means every Iowan will continue to have his or her right to vote," Joe Enriquez Henry, president of LULAC Council 307 in Des Moines, said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com