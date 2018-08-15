Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona
Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
Johannes Vu takes in the view at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona. Some tourists are more daring than others when enjoying the overlook.
A visitor leans over the edge to photograph Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona. Most visitors exercise such caution when photographing the Colorado River.
Sarah Nadeau takes a selfie at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona. The overlook's popularity on social media has fueled visitation.
Visitors view Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
Visitors nap at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
A rabbit runs next to the edge at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
A visitor uses a scarf to protect herself from the sun and wind at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
Crowds at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona. Visitation is expected to approach 2 million people in 2018.
The parking lot at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona. There are plans to pave the lot and expand it to 300 spaces.
Visitors wait to have their photos taken above the parking lot at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona. The overlook is roughly a half-mile from the top of this ridge.
Visitors walk on the trail at Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona. A new accessible trail is due to open in the fall of 2018.
Garin Greyeyes works on the new accessible trail (scheduled to open in teh fall of 2018) at Horseshoe Bend, April 12, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
A portrait of Maschelle Zia (Assistant Chief of Facility Management) on the new viewing platform (due to open June 10, 2018) at Horseshoe Bend, April 12, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
Visitors traipse up the path from the parking lot on April 24, 2018 at Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page
Tourists gather along the rim of Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, on April 24.
A woman offers a scenic pose on the edge of the Horseshoe Bend overlook, April 24, 2018 in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
A conceptual drawing of the new viewing deck due to open June 10, 2018 at Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
A rendering of the path and shade structure due to open in the fall of 2018 at Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
A visitor leans over the edge to photograph Horseshoe Bend, April 11, 2018, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona.
HORSESHOE BEND — In simpler times (before social media), Horseshoe Bend was a quiet yet spectacular stop along a lonely stretch of highway in northern Arizona.

Visitors would wander in from U.S. 89, just south of Page, Arizona, either because they’d heard of the dramatic bend in the Colorado River from locals, or noticed the small sign pointing the way and reacted quickly enough to make the sharp turn.

They would take a sandy path to an overlook where the land dropped away steeply to reveal a canvas only nature could paint — an emerald river hundreds of feet below, tracing a graceful arc at the bottom of sharp-edged cliffs.

A few hundred people might stop each day during the summer road-trip season. In winter, maybe just a few dozen.

But those languid days are long gone, lost in the exhaust fumes of the tour buses, party vans and SUVs that choke an area never meant to hold so much glass and steel. Each day they disgorge thousands of visitors, many from China and Germany and France and Japan.

2 million visitors expected in 2018

Last year, roughly 1.5 million people made the half-mile hike to see the way the Colorado River crafted an artful canyon. Officials for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, of which Horseshoe Bend is a part, estimate that 2 million people will visit in 2018. Precise numbers aren’t available because there's no entrance station.

It wasn’t always that way. Page City Manager Crystal Dyches remembers heading to Horseshoe Bend when she needed to get away, enjoying a view uncluttered by people.

“It would be nearly empty,” Dyches said. “Here was this stunning overlook just off the highway and hardly anybody knew about it.”

New parking restrictions

No longer. Horseshoe Bend is one of the most popular destinations in northwestern Arizona, so much so that parking restrictions were recently put in place for safety's sake.

Large tour buses, which often arrive several at a time during the busy summer months, are no longer allowed to park. They can only drop off and pick up passengers, according to restrictions that went into effect in June.

Visitors can no longer park along U.S. 89, a dangerous but common practice when the lot fills up. Drivers who can't find a spot in the lot must return at another time.

Hiking to Horseshoe Bend

Restrictions or no, the same scenes play out each day at the attraction almost too popular for its own good.

Cars circle the lot for parking spots. Tourist fall into lockstep along the sandy trail over the ridge, some pausing at the top to catch their breath.

The trail descends the ridge. At the bottom, sand yields to smooth, rippling stone that flows toward the canyon of the Colorado, disappearing like a stream over a waterfall.

With each step forward, the canyon reveals a little more of itself. Many visitors stop 10 or 20 feet short of the ledge, satisfied with an obscured but safe view, standing on tiptoe to glimpse the green water below.

Others approach the sheer cliff cautiously, assuming a prone position to poke their heads and shoulders over the abyss, then rolling on their back to take a selfie.

A daring few sit on the edge, legs dangling for dramatic effect.

Below, a boat powering upriver marred the polished green surface, the craft trailed by the thin white scratch of a wake that served as a reminder this was not a painting.

Visitors wander along the unprotected rim. There no trails leading down, just a sharp edge with solid ground on one side and empty air on the other.

Accidents are rare, but they do happen. On May 6, 2018, a Phoenix man fell 800 feet to his death. Zachary Wallace, 33, slipped over the edge, his brother told National Park Service rangers. In July 2010, a Greek tourist fell to his death. 

Summer heat also poses a danger. Visitors ill-prepared for the short hike — some making the trek with little or no water — wind up calling 911, according to Pamela Rice, assistant superintendent for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Horseshoe Bend construction updates

These are among the reasons park officials approved a $750,000 project to build a viewing deck with safety railing, as well as gently sloping, ADA-compatible trails that skirt the high point of the ridge. The new path is slightly longer but easier to navigate.

The deck opened June 19, providing a safer way to view the canyon, though visitors are free to explore the ledge as they please. 

The opening of the new trail was postponed to January 2019 as construction was suspended due to the summer heat. Work will recommence in September.

A second phase of improvements starts later this year when the City of Page begins construction of a new parking lot.

The project, now in the design process, will include 310 parking stalls for cars and buses, with a potential of up to 130 additional stalls, according to Kim Johnson the city's community development director. She said work is expected to be completed by spring 2019.

Admission fee may be coming

The plans also include the installation of three booths to facilitate fee collection, Johnson said. The amount has yet to be determined, though officials are considering $10 for cars, $50 per small or mid-size bus and $100 per large bus.

Revenue is expected to be split between between the National Park Service and Page, and much of it used to maintain and improve the area. 

Once the parking lot and entrance booths are finished, officials will turn their attention to a spacious visitor center designed to blend into the surroundings, according to Dyches, teh city manager. That work could start in the latter half of 2019 if the project is included in Page's 2019-2020 budget, she said. 

Page officials also are in touch with the Arizona Department of Transportation in an effort to widen U.S. 89 at the Horseshoe Bend turnoff.

The addition of a left-turn lane likely would reduce accidents caused by visitors who slow or stop to make the turn into Horseshoe Bend, Dyches said.

Details: Horseshoe Bend is 3 miles south of Page on U.S. 89. Horseshoe Bend Tours offers a shuttle that runs hourly 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $30, $20 for ages 6-11. 435-275-4594, horseshoebendtours.com.

