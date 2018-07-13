It’s a beautiful day in Pennsylvania on Mister Rogers’ trail
This image released by Focus Features shows Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" from the film "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" A new Fred Rogers Trail promoted by VisitPA.com includes museums, memorials and other sites.
In Pittsburgh, the Senator John Heinz History Center hosts a permanent display called “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” that includes the entryway and living room set that Rogers walked through at the start of each episode
At the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, original puppets from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” are on display along with Mister Rogers’ sweater and a pair of his sneakers.
A bronze statue of Rogers at a waterfront memorial on the Ohio River, on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Drive, depicts him tying his sneakers as he did at the start of every show.
This photo shows a marker memorializing Fred Rogers in his hometown of Latrobe, Pa. The marker is in James H. Rogers Memorial Park, named for Fred Rogers' father. Latrobe is about 40 miles from Pittsburgh, where the show was filmed.

It’s a beautiful day in Mister Rogers’ neighborhood! But if you want to visit, you’ll have to head to Pennsylvania.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the classic PBS children’s television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” hosted by the late Fred Rogers. A new documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” has helped rekindle interest in his legacy.

Those who grew up watching the show, which aired from 1968 to 2001, along with fans of the new film, may want to plan a trip on Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail.

The trail, promoted by VisitPA.com, comes with an invitation to “lace up your tennis shoes” and “zip up your cardigan,” just like Mister Rogers did in the introduction to every episode. The three-day itinerary ranges from Pittsburgh, where the show was produced, to Rogers’ hometown of Latrobe, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away, including museums, memorials and his childhood home and church.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” has grossed $12.4 million in five weeks, making it the year’s biggest documentary at the box office. Its portrait of Rogers as a gentle man who preached kindness and tolerance as an antidote to the turbulence of the late 20th century seems to have struck a chord with viewers lamenting the harshness of politics and pop culture today.

In Pittsburgh, the Senator John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., hosts a permanent display called “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” that includes the entryway and living room set that Rogers walked through at the start of each episode, along with props from the show like King Friday XIII’s castle and Mr. McFeely’s “speedy delivery” tricycle.

At the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh at 10 Children’s Way, original puppets from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” are on display (King Friday XIII, Queen Sarah Saturday and Henrietta Pussycat and more) along with Mister Rogers’ sweater and a pair of his sneakers.

A bronze statue of Rogers at a waterfront memorial on the Ohio River, on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Drive, depicts him tying his sneakers as he did at the start of every show. The building housing WQED studios, where the show was filmed at 4802 Fifth Ave., is a popular selfie spot.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, the Idlewild & SoakZone amusement park in Ligonier is home to Daniel Tigers’ Neighborhood, a ride themed on the trolley that was a beloved feature of the show. Daniel Striped Tiger, a character on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” later got his own animated series. Driving from Idlewild to Latrobe on Route 30, a sign on an overhead bridge quotes the song Rogers sang on every episode: “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood!”

Once in Latrobe, stops include a sculpture of him at 200 Main St. and an exhibit open Monday-Friday at Saint Vincent College. You can also see the exterior of the house, 705 Main St., where he was born, and the home where he was raised, 737 Weldon St. (both homes are privately owned and not open to the public). An ordained minister, Rogers attended the Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St. He’s buried at Unity Cemetery, 114 Chapel Lane. At 200 Main St., you’ll find a statue of him. There’s also a historical marker about him and the show in Latrobe’s James H. Rogers Memorial Park, named for his father.

After all that sightseeing, relax at Buttermilk Falls in New Florence, once owned by Rogers’ grandfather, where you’ll find a waterfall, hiking trails and picnic area.

Fans get another chance to dive into the Mister Rogers’ story next year when a new movie about him hits theaters. It’s called “You Are My Friend,” starring Tom Hanks.

The most beautiful places in Pennsylvania
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the second state to join the Union, is a state of immense size and diversity, both geographically and culturally. Pictured here is Churchtown in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's largest city, offers all the benefits of a big city - world class dining, a thriving food and art scene, neighborhoods with distinct personalities - as well as a historic center that transports visitors back to colonial America.
Independence Hall in Philadelphia, considered the birthplace of the United States, witnessed George Washington's appointment as commander in chief of the Continental Army, the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the adoption of the Constitution.
Pat Olivieri invented the cheesesteak in 1930, and it's since become Pennsylvania's most iconic food. Visit Philadelphia, and you'll find a debate raging between devotees to either the provolone or cheese whiz versions of this classic sandwich.
The gothic, ivory-covered brick buildings of the University of Pennsylvania campus date back to the 1800s, and the scenic Locust Walk is where you'll find one of Robert Indiana's famous Love sculptures.
Seemingly worlds away from the sparkling lights of Philadelphia are the rolling hills of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, home of one of the nation's largest Amish populations.
Each year, the eyes of the nation turn to the town of Punxsutawney to see if Phil the groundhog sees his shadow.
Historians, Civil War buffs and casual visitors alike come to beautiful Gettysburg to tour the once-bloodied fields of Gettysburg National Military Park and Gettysburg National Cemetery.
Pennsylvania witnessed some of the Civil War's bloodiest battles, none more so than Gettysburg. Each year, re-enactors gather in the fields to recreate this immensely significant event.
Sachs Bridge
Come autumn, Pennsylvania transforms into a riot of fall color, perfect for enjoying from your car. Bucks County in the south and the Laurel Highlands near Pittsburgh are two of the best places for fall leaf peeping.
The state of Pennsylvania is home to 197 authentic covered bridges -- more than any other state. Pictured here is Cabin Run Covered Bridge, built in 1871.
For a taste of authentic Americana in Pennsylvania, spend some time touring picturesque Lancaster County, a region known for its Amish homesteads, covered bridges and quaint small towns.
The historic town of Strasburg in Lancaster County is home to the equally historic Strasburg Rail Road that takes visitors on a 45-minute journey through Dutch Country.
Many of Pennsylvania's most scenic covered bridges can be found in Lancaster County, including Zook's Mill Covered Bridge, built in 1849 at a cost of only $700.
Pennsylvania packs a heavy punch when it comes to family-friendly offerings. From Hersheypark to Sesame Place, there's fun for kids of all ages.
For chocoholics, the town of Hershey likely sits near the top of the bucket list. The self-proclaimed "Sweetest Place on Earth" seems to revolve around chocolate, with a theme park and a spa celebrating the sweet stuff.
Sports lovers will find seven pro teams calling Pennsylvania home, including two Major League Baseball teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Pittsburgh Steelers - the oldest franchise in the AFC - has some of the NFL's most loyal supporters. Steeler fans often come to Primanti Brothers in Market Square before each game.
Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges, is best seen from the funicular at Duquesne Incline. This 19th century industrial hub has reinvented itself as a hip cultural center with lively art, dining and nightlife scenes.
Fallingwater, one of the most important architecture works of the 20th century, sits just an hour outside of Pittsburgh. It is perhaps Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic work.
There's no need to fly all the way to Europe to see a castle. Pennsylvania's own Fonthill Castle, now home of the Mercer Museum, contains 44 rooms, 18 fireplaces and 10 bathrooms.
The Van Sant Covered Bridge, located just outside New Hope, was built across Pidcock Creek in 1875.
Bushkill Falls, dubbed the "Niagara of Pennsylvania," is one of the state's most famous natural attractions. This series of eight waterfalls are located within the stunning Pocono Mountains.
Pennsylvania's capital city, Harrisburg, celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2012. While not one of the state's bigger cities, Harrisburg nonetheless attracts culture-craving travelers with its diverse arts and entertainment scene.
Located in downtown Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania State Capitol with it green dome has become one of the city's top landmarks. Visitors can tour the facility seven days a week.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Pennsylvania's Penn's Cave is the nation's only all-water cavern.
Central Pennsylvania, home of Penn State University, enjoys some of the state's best cycling, hiking and mountain biking.
Penn State University in central Pennsylvania comes alive in autumn as the Nittany Lions take to the gridiron to battle for Big 10 glory.
The Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge, officially called the Veterans Memorial Bridge, crosses the Susquehanna River. Opened in 1930, the bridge was the longest multi-span concrete arch bridge in the world upon its completion.
Located on Lake Erie on the shores of Presque Isle State Park in Pennsylvania, Presque Isle Light was built in 1872 and is one of three lighthouses on the lake in Pennsylvania.
Core Creek Park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania offers family-friendly entertainment in the great outdoors, including boating, horseback riding, picnic facilities and fishing.
One of Pennsylvania's most photogenic sights is the library on the banks of glassy Lake Afton in Yardley in beautiful Bucks County.
Ricketts Glen State Park features 22 named waterfalls, including Adams Falls, pictured here.
With a vertical drop of 80 feet, Silverthread Falls is a thin, horsetail cascade located near Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania.
Valley Forge National Historic Park commemorates the lives lost when the Continental Army camped here in the winter of 1777 and 1778 during the Revolutionary War.
For a dose of presidential history, visit Wheatland, former home of President James Buchanan, 15th President of the United States.
Set on the banks of the Delaware River, 1740 House offers cozy accommodations from which visitors can enjoy the small-town hospitality and natural beautify of Bucks County.
Visitors to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve can spot some 800 species of flora native to Pennsylvania while wandering 2.5 miles worth of picturesque trails.
A highlight of Delaware Canal State Park, the Delaware Canal Towpath extends for some 60 miles through ever-changing scenery.
