NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana Catholic school is facing backlash after a video showing a young black girl being turned away because of her hairstyle went viral.

Sixth-grader Faith Fennidy can be seen wiping her eyes and leaving Christ the King Middle School dejectedly after being told her extensions are against school policy in the video.

Her brother Steven posted Facebook video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times. His post said there are practical reasons for the hair extensions.

"Extensions make the hair easier to maintain. It allows my sister to have access to the swimming pool without having to get her hair Re-done every night," Fennidy's post said. He said the school wouldn't compromise.

Some have criticized the school including social activist Shaun King, rapper T.I. and several civil rights organizations.

Erika McConduit, President and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana, called what happened racially insensitive.

"We were shocked. And very disappointed," McConduit said. "We believe that the young lady, all disciplinary action should be withdrawn and that the young lady and her family and anyone else involved, should receive an apology."

The Anti-Defamation League of South Louisiana and the Urban League of Louisiana released a joint statement Tuesday, saying that while they understand private schools have dress codes and grooming policies, this particular one discriminates.

"ADL and the Urban League are deeply troubled by the policy in question as well as the manner in which the school is disciplining students of color under this policy," the statement said. "The policy shows racial insensitivity and bias by the administration to students and their families."

The family of the student tells Eyewitness News they are pursing legal action. They also said they were not notified of the change in policy and added that the girl attended a parent-teacher meet and greet before classes started. At the meeting, the parents of the child said they were still not made aware that her hair style broke any rules.

"It's a private school. And so they do have a right to make whatever rules they wish to apply to their school. But, those rules cannot be discriminatory on the basis of race or nationality or anything else that's prohibited," WWL-TV Legal Analyst Pauline Hardin said.

Hardin says the family and their attorney will likely have to show proof that they were specifically targeted.

"If they make a showing of that, then the school's going to have to come back and give some non-discriminatory reason why this child couldn't wear that hairdo," Hardin said.

The school's handbook states: "Only the student's natural hair is permitted. Extensions, wigs, hair pieces of any kind are not allowed."

The school released a statement Tuesday morning saying that their policy was communicated to all parents during the summer and before the first day of school.

They went on to say they are committed to being a welcoming school which celebrates diversity.

"It is not embracing diversity when you have a policy that you know is inherently biased and would disproportionately impact just some of your students," McConduit said.

The girl's family has decided to remove her from the school.

The family and their attorney tell Eyewitness News that they will likely release a statement on Wednesday.

