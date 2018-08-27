Authorities continued to probe Monday why a player at a video-game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, gunned down two people and wounded 11 others Sunday, an incident that has prompted calls for more security at gaming events.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the lone shooter, who is believed to be David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, was among the dead and had killed himself. No motive has been revealed yet. Some media reports said Katz was upset about losing an intense game.

FBI agents, some in bulletproof vests with long guns, searched a family home of the man authorities believe is behind the attack in Baltimore, according to FBI spokesman Dave Fitz. The agents could be seen entering an upscale townhome complex near the city's Inner Harbor.

The violence broke out during a Madden NFL 19 video game tournament that was held in a gaming bar that shared space with the Chicago Pizza and Sports Grille in an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville.

The incident stunned gamers and sparked questions about security at gaming events. They are typically livestreamed from local bars or other gathering spots; the largest are held in sports arenas. Another tournament, the Evolution Championship Series in Las Vegas, drew about 15,000 people in March.

“It’s very clear that we need to be more proactive for 2019 and beyond,” tweeted Joey Cuellar, the tournament director. “The amount of undercover law enforcement at Evo was unprecedented, and we will be installing metal detectors for ALL days next year.”

Esports have become big business, which Goldman Sachs report valued at $500 million in 2016. Epic Games announced in May it will provide $100 million to fund prize pools for “Fortnite” tournaments during the first year of competition.

At Sunday’s Madden competition, the tournament was streamed live on Twitch.tv, an online network that attracts tens of millions of visitors, most of whom watch footage of other people playing video games.

“In the world of competitive video games, mental health issues loom so large and come up so often that the problem somehow becomes invisible,” wrote Tyler Erzberger, who covers esports for ESPN. “In a world where one day you can go from playing in your bedroom to the next being criticized by millions under spotlights, mental health can’t be overlooked.”

A live feed from the tournament at GLHF Game Bar showed the horror: The feed was interrupted by the sound of several gunshots, followed by people stampeding out. The shooter had a large-caliber handgun with a laser-sight attachment, according to Braheem Johnson of Jacksonville, who was working at the pizzeria, which adjoins the game bar.

"I just heard shots and I looked at the window and I see him," Johnson said. "Dude came in there, basically like, to kill, basically. He was just in his rampage mode."

Marquis Williams and his girlfriend, Taylor Poindexter, were visiting the tournament from Chicago and about to order a pizza. The gunfire caught them off guard.

"The first shot, everybody just turned around and looked," Williams said. "The second, third, fourth shots, everyone just took off and ran for the exits."

Poindexter said they caught sight of the shooter.

"We saw him, had two hands on the gun, walking back, just popping rounds," she said.

While authorities had not released the names of the two shooting victims, multiple media outlets, including Florida Today of the USA TODAY Network, reported they were Taylor Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia, and Eli Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California.

Sheriff Mike Williams said nine of the injured were taken to hospitals, seven with gunshot wounds. Two others sought hospital care on their own.

University of Florida Health Jacksonville, a level-one trauma center that treated six of the wounded, said Monday that four had been released and two were still there, one in good condition and the other in serious condition.

More: Here are the victims of the Jacksonville shooting at Madden tournament

More: 3 dead after shooting rampage at Madden tourney at Jacksonville Landing

Complexity Gaming, a professional gaming team that had a player participating in the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said Twitter participant Drini Gjoka was grazed in the hand but was "away from the scene and safe."

Gjoka tweeted that he was hit in the thumb when the tournament "got shot up."

"Worst day of my life," Gjoka said. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com