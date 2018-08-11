Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Oct. 17, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Jeff Sessions has only been unemployed for a couple of days but that hasn't stopped America from wondering what comes next for the Alabama Republican.

Sessions, who vacated his 20-year Senate seat to head the Justice Department, was fired Wednesday following a year of criticism by Donald Trump over the running of the department and Sessions' recusal from overseeing the Russia investigation.

If Sessions decides to head home to Alabama and try to take back his old Senate seat, political experts say it would likely be an easy win over Democrat Doug Jones. But, according to the Federal Elections Commission, he's already a listed candidate for 2020.

The FEC told USA TODAY both men filed for the 2020 race, though a "glitch" temporarily only showed Sessions.

Sessions filed for the 2020 races in 2014, anticipating another run for his Senate seat in 2020. Jones filed last year amid a special election to replace him.

For now, the FEC said the error not listing both men for the 2020 race was being flagged and would be fixed.

"It does look like a glitch to me," said Judith Ingram, a spokeswoman for the FEC. "I don’t think it reflects anything."

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears listed as a 2020 Senate candidate on the Federal Election Commission's website, while Democratic Sen. Doug Jones who was elected to replace Sessions does not.

FEC

The "statement of candidacy" forms filled out by Sessions and Jones aren't official confirmation they're definitively running, rather just a simple clerical step in the process.

The listing, though, could be an accidental prediction of what's to come next for Sessions.

"Alabama would welcome him back with open arms," said Richard Fording, an endowed professor of political science at the University of Alabama.

He said Sessions is incredibly popular in his home state and a 2020 race would likely be a fairly easy Republican win.

"If he were to run, he would be the overwhelming favorite. It wouldn't even be close," said Richard Fording, an endowed professor of political science at the University of Alabama. "Alabama still considers that his seat and someone else is just keeping it warm."

The contentious election to replace Sessions turned the deep-red state blue, but many, including Fording, believe it was likely a one-time fluke. Jones narrowly defeated Roy Moore, who faced a barrage of sexual misconduct allegations.

Jones' seat is considered one of the most in danger in 2020 and the midterm races on Tuesday only intensified that. Republicans, almost across the board, won by large margins in Alabama. That could mean trouble for Jones.

Neither men have started any official campaigning for 2020, FEC records indicate, but Sessions, should he decide to run, would start off with slightly more cash than his Democratic opponent.

He's listed as having $2.4 million on hand, appearing to be leftovers from his last campaign, where Jones has $2.1 million. The amounts are small compared to what would be normal for a typical campaign during an election season. If cash starts to flow into Sessions' campaign, it could be another indicator he might be running.

The transition from a cabinet member to the Senate isn't incredibly common but certainly has been done before. In fact, 39 members of presidential cabinets went on to serve in the Senate afterward, according to the Senate Historical Office.

A look at Attorney General Jeff Sessions' political career Sessions appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Justice on Oct. 18, 2017. Sessions shakes hands with new FBI Director Christopher Wray during his installation ceremony at FBI headquarters on Sept. 28, 2017. Sessions appears in Portland, Ore., to discuss sanctuary city policies with city and regional law enforcement officials on Sept. 19, 2017. Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department on Sept. 5, 2017, announcing that the Trump administration is ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with a six-month delay for Congress to come up with replacement legislation. Sessions gives a speech during the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives 41st annual training conference on Aug. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. Sessions points as he looks over the city from the roof during his visit to the National Police Headquarters in San Salvador, El Salvador, on July 28, 2017. Sessions speaks at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on July 21, 2017. Sessions picks up his remarks as acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe looks on during a news conference on July 13, 2017, at the Justice Department in Washington. Sessions meets with families of victims killed by illegal immigrants in his office at the Justice Department on June 29, 2017, in Washington. Sessions appears in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017. Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017. Sessions speaks at the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation meeting in Atlanta on June 6, 2017. Sessions talks to President Trump during the 36th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15, 2017, on Capitol Hill. Sessions delivers remarks at an event where he received an award from the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City at the Justice Department on May 12, 2017. Sessions takes his seat before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Executive Committee at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2017. Sessions shakes hands with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he tours the U.S.-Mexico border on April 11, 2017, in Nogales, Ariz. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Sessions take part in a news conference on the reconstituted travel ban at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters on March 6, 2017. Sessions takes questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017, during which he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the election. Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation on Feb. 28, 2017. President Trump puts his hand Sessions' shoulder before Sessions' attorney general swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office on Feb. 9, 2017. Sessions waits for the beginning of a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Feb. 2, 2017, on Capitol Hill. Sessions arrives on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, for Trump's inauguration ceremony. Sessions is sworn in on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sessions, accompanied by former Arizona senator Jon Kyl, left, walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4, 2017. Sessions cheers on the crowd during a rally for President-elect Donald Trump in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 17, 2016. Sessions attends a meeting with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Capitol Hill on Nov. 29, 2016. Sessions talks to the media at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 17, 2016. Sessions speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 18, 2016. Sessions leaves after speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2016, to discuss the Supreme Court's immigration ruling. Donald Trump stands next to Sessions during a rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala. Sessions leaves a polling place after voting at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 4, 2014. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chats with Sessions as the Senate finalizes plans for a vote on the budget bill on Oct. 16, 2013. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Sessions deliver the GOP response to President Obama's budget submission for fiscal year 2012 on Capitol Hill on Feb. 24, 2011. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sessions begin the third day of testimony for Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan on June 30, 2010, on Capitol Hill. Sessions, accompanied by Sens. Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on June 2, 2009. President George W. Bush waves with Sessions during a fundraiser for Sessions in Mobile, Ala., on June 21, 2007. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sessions confer during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito on Jan. 11, 2006. Alabama Gov. Bob Riley listens as Sessions makes remarks on the announcement that Mobile, Ala., will be the site of the EADS KC-330 air refueling advanced tanker production facility during a press conference in Washington on June 22, 2005. Sessions speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill with Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., left, following a failed vote to end a filibuster against judicial nominee Miguel Estrada on March 13, 2003. Sessions questions witness Jack Quinn at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Clinton's eleventh-hour pardons on Feb. 14, 2001. Sessions claims victory in his Senate race over Democratic challenger Roger Bedford in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 5, 1996.

Politico reported Wednesday Sessions was considering a run for his old seat, citing two anonymous sources close to him. Fox News echoed the report Friday, quoting former staffers and unnamed officials, indicating Sessions is considering the option.

He has time and a lot could happen in the two years before voters cast ballots. Sessions, talking with the Wall Street Journal, says he hasn't decided what's next but said he was more drawn to the executive branch.

"I want some family time and to let my head clear," Sessions told the newspaper.

But there have been whispers for weeks, small clues from those close to Sessions that a Senate run isn't out of the question.

About a month ago, in the heat of the midterm race, a person who served on Sessions' campaign chatted with Jonathan Gray, a Republican political strategist in Alabama, about a survey over Sessions.

"They basically just asked what I thought about it," Gray said, adding the email conversation could be a small indicator that those close to the former lawmaker may be examining the option.

"It's just little things, some calls from people," Gray said, cautioning he had not personally spoken with the former Senator.

He doesn't doubt, though, Sessions has a plan, even if that isn't clear yet and doesn't include his old role.

"Anyone who believes he left without a deal is stupid," he said. "Trump doesn't want Sessions bad mouthing him. His dismissal was well-coordinated and planned."

Gray said the quarrels between Trump and Sessions would not be an issue in the future, especially if Sessions were to run. He said Alabama voters love him and even amid the fighting, believed Sessions was attempting to prevent an unethical situation when he recused himself from overseeing the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"On what other issues have they disagreed on? He's fought for the president on his policies and helped keep promises," Gray said.

He added what Alabama's Senate race will really come down to is whether "Jeff is done with public service or if he feels he has something else left to offer."

