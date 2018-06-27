A communication failure involving a JetBlue plane caused a brief scare at John F. Kennedy Airport. The glitch resulted in "a false alarm about a hijack incident," according to CNN

The Federal Aviation Administration says Jetblue Flight 1623 "experienced a radio equipment problem while taxing for departure" at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. It says the crew requested to return to the ramp.

The New York Daily News sets up the incident, writing:

"JetBlue Flight 1623, an Airbus 320 bound for Los Angeles, lost contact with the air traffic control tower while taxiing for takeoff at about 8 p.m. After five minutes passed, the pilot entered a hijack alert by mistake, sending in a Port Authority Police Emergency Services unit to board the plane, sources said."

At one point, the plane’s pilot held up a piece of paper with his cell phone number written on it, so police could call him and find out what happened, sources said.

Video shows the plane on the tarmac surrounded by police and rescue vehicles.

Passengers on the plane tweeted that "heavily armed" police boarded the plane to investigate.

"Woah. My worst nightmare," tweeted one passenger going by the name of Alexis Curtis along with a picture showing passengers with their hands up. 

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the aircraft was inspected and cleared with no security threat.

ARCHIVES: JetBlue unveils special 'RetroJet' paint scheme

JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s
01 / 32
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
02 / 32
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
03 / 32
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
04 / 32
11/11/16 4:44:24 PM -- New York JFK, NY -- JetBlue unveils the new "retro jet" paint scheme in New York. -- Photo by Sara Snyder, Freelance ORG XMIT: SS 135735 JetBlue retro je 11/11/2016 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
05 / 32
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
06 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
07 / 32
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
08 / 32
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
09 / 32
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
10 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
11 / 32
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
12 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
13 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
14 / 32
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
15 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
16 / 32
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
17 / 32
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 pulls into a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
18 / 32
Fliers were treated to themed cupcakes as JetBlue start seasonal non-stop service to Palm Springs on its new "RetroJet" livery Airbus A321 on Nov. 11, 2016.
19 / 32
Customers on JetBlue's New York-Palm Springs, Calif., round-trip on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive these special 'retro' amenity kits.
20 / 32
JetBlue is offering special retro post cards to coincide with the rollout of its new 'RetroJet livery.
21 / 32
Customers on JetBlue's New York-Palm Springs, Calif., round-trip on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive these special 'retro' amenity kits.
22 / 32
Crew members on JetBlue's New York-to-Palm Springs, Calif., flight on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive a special 'retro' uniform.
23 / 32
Crew members on JetBlue's New York-to-Palm Springs, Calif., flight on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive a special 'retro' uniform.
24 / 32
Crew members on JetBlue's New York-to-Palm Springs, Calif., flight on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive a special 'retro' uniform.
25 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
26 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
27 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
28 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
29 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
30 / 32
This former TWA flight attendant wore her original TWA flight attendant uniform during JetBlue's retro-themed aviation fashion show that unveiled its A320 'RetroJet' on Nov. 11, 2016.
31 / 32
This former TWA flight attendant wore her original TWA uniform during JetBlue's retro-themed aviation fashion show at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
32 / 32
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com