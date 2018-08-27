Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue
On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala.
A festive atmosphere accompanied the Airbus delivery of its first-ever U.S.-built aircraft – an A321 - to JetBlue on April 25, 2016.
On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala.
Allan McArtor, chairman and CEO of Airbus Group, speaks to the audience during the delivery ceremony.
John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer – Customers, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility, speaks during the delivery ceremony.
The first U.S.-made A321 is prepared for delivery to JetBlue on April 25, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
Airbus delivered its first aircraft produced in the USA to JetBlue in Mobile, Ala., on April 25, 2016.

JetBlue Airways is raising baggage fees, becoming the first major airline to charge $30 for the first checked bag.

Beginning with tickets purchased Monday, Aug. 27, the airline will charge customers buying its cheapest “Blue” fares $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second. The current charges are $25 and $35, which is standard at other major carriers. A third bag will be $150, up from $100.

JetBlue’s more-expensive “Blue Plus” and “Blue Flex” fares include at least one checked bag at no charge, as do fares for the airline's "Mint" business-class service.

The new fees are listed on the airline's online baggage fees chart.

Also increasing: change fees. JetBlue’s change fees for its Blue and Blue Plus fares vary based on the total fare paid, but will now top out at $200 per person per ticket – up from the previous maximum of $150.

The move comes amid a spike in airline fuel prices. Airlines are scrambling to cut expenses and boost revenue. The airline's executives talked about boosting so-called "ancillary revenue'' on the airline's earnings conference call in July, noting that it had a series of initiatives underway.

JetBlue was a latecomer to checked bag fees, which became the norm in the airline industry in 2008. The airline didn't introduce them until 2015.

JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
11/11/16 4:44:24 PM -- New York JFK, NY -- JetBlue unveils the new "retro jet" paint scheme in New York. -- Photo by Sara Snyder, Freelance ORG XMIT: SS 135735 JetBlue retro je 11/11/2016 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 sits a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue's specially themed Airbus A320 pulls into a gate at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
Fliers were treated to themed cupcakes as JetBlue start seasonal non-stop service to Palm Springs on its new "RetroJet" livery Airbus A321 on Nov. 11, 2016.
Customers on JetBlue's New York-Palm Springs, Calif., round-trip on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive these special 'retro' amenity kits.
JetBlue is offering special retro post cards to coincide with the rollout of its new 'RetroJet livery.
Customers on JetBlue's New York-Palm Springs, Calif., round-trip on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive these special 'retro' amenity kits.
Crew members on JetBlue's New York-to-Palm Springs, Calif., flight on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive a special 'retro' uniform.
Crew members on JetBlue's New York-to-Palm Springs, Calif., flight on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive a special 'retro' uniform.
Crew members on JetBlue's New York-to-Palm Springs, Calif., flight on Nov. 11, 2016, will receive a special 'retro' uniform.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A321 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.
This former TWA flight attendant wore her original TWA flight attendant uniform during JetBlue's retro-themed aviation fashion show that unveiled its A320 'RetroJet' on Nov. 11, 2016.
This former TWA flight attendant wore her original TWA uniform during JetBlue's retro-themed aviation fashion show at New York JFK on Nov. 11, 2016.
JetBlue unveils its new "RetroJet" special livery on an Airbus A320 at New York JFK airport on Nov. 11, 2016.

That move left Southwest as the only carrier offering two free checked bags.

JetBlue isn't alone in trying to boost revenue in the face of higher fuel costs. Southwest Airlines is increasing the price of its EarlyBird boarding fee from a flat $15 to $15, $20 or $25 depending on the route.

United Airlines plans to start charging for certain economy seat assignments, a practice already in place at Delta and American.  Discounters Allegiant, Spirit and Frontier charge for any advance seat assignment. 

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh

JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of NBA's Boston Celtics
JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018.
JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018.
JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018.
JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018.
