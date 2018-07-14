The awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia in Istanbul
01 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
02 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
03 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
04 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
05 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
06 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
07 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
08 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
09 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
10 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
11 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
12 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
13 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
14 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
15 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
16 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
17 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
18 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
19 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
20 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
21 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
22 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
23 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
24 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
25 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
26 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
27 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
28 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
29 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
30 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
31 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
32 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
33 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
34 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
35 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
36 / 36
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Located in Istanbul’s old town on the European side of the Bosphorus, Hagia Sophia ("Holy Wisdom") was built in the 6th century and was the world's largest religious monument for nearly a thousand years. The building has multiple buttressed domes and towering minarets, and the interior features many intricate golden mosaics. The Ottomans turned Hagia Sophia into a mosque in 1453 when they took Constantinople. Now it is a public museum and a highlight of any visit to Istanbul. Take a tour with the slideshow above.

Beautiful churches around the world
01 / 52
Throughout the world, faith inspires beauty, as is the case with these 45 stunning churches and cathedrals.
02 / 52
Colombia, Las Lajas Cathedral
03 / 52
Inspired by Sainte-Chapelle in Paris, the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal elevates the Gothic-revival architectural style to a stunning height.
04 / 52
La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
05 / 52
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona
06 / 52
San Francisco de Asis - Taos
07 / 52
Cadet Chapel - Air Force
08 / 52
Cadet Chapel interior
09 / 52
Chapel of the Holy Cross - Sedona
10 / 52
Borgund Stavkyrkje - Norway
11 / 52
Washington Island, Door County, Wisconsin The building is modeled after (but not a true replica of) the 12th century stave church in Borgund, Norway.
12 / 52
Milan Cathedral from the Square
13 / 52
The Greek island of Santorini is dotted with white-washed, blue-domed churches, and they're all beautiful. Take your pick!
14 / 52
famous church of Heiligenblut in the alps
15 / 52
Sainte chapelle
16 / 52
St Peter's Basilica Vatican
17 / 52
St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican
18 / 52
St. Michael's Ukraine
19 / 52
St. Louis Cathedral at sunrise
20 / 52
Perched on an island in the middle of Bled Lake in Slovenia, the Church of Assumption is only reachable by handmade wooden row boats.
21 / 52
Church on Spilt Blood, St Petersburg
22 / 52
Spilt Blood
23 / 52
Chapel on the Rock- Colo.
24 / 52
Heddal Stave Church
25 / 52
St. Bartholomew's - Bavaira
26 / 52
cathedral of brasilia
27 / 52
Cathedral of Brasilia interior
28 / 52
St Basil's Moscow
29 / 52
The riverside Collegiate Church of Notre-Dame in Dinant, Belgium, was destroyed in both World War I and II, but the rebuilt version with its bulbous spire is postcard perfect.
30 / 52
Church of Hallgrimur
31 / 52
Chapel of Thanksgiving
32 / 52
Covadonga
33 / 52
Salisbury Cathedral at Night
34 / 52
Yosemite Church
35 / 52
Cathedral of Cuenca Spain
36 / 52
Stowe Community Church
37 / 52
Brasilia's Santuario Dom Bosco looks boxy from the outside, but once you step through the doors, it's a sight to behold. The walls are made up of 7,500 pieces of Murano glass that when illuminated by the outside sun, cast the interior in a blue glow.
38 / 52
San Diego LDS Temple
39 / 52
The Church of Mary Magdalene, Gethsemanem, Jerusalem
40 / 52
Nossa Senhora de Lourdes
41 / 52
Photo of St. Charles Cathedral (Karlskirche) in Vienna, Austria.
42 / 52
Wooden churches on island Kizhi
43 / 52
crystal cathedral
44 / 52
Basilica Sacre-Coeur
45 / 52
The Church of Panagia Paraportiani, Mykonos Island, Greece
46 / 52
Cathedral of Christ the Saviour moscow
47 / 52
Basilica Quito
48 / 52
Church of tsarevitch dmitry on blood, uglich
49 / 52
Memorial Temple the Birth of Christ, Shipka, Bulgaria
50 / 52
Notre-Dame-du-Haut - France
51 / 52
Notre-Dame-du-Haut France
52 / 52
Rocher et chapelle Saint Michel Puy-en-Velay
Photo tour: Beautiful Turkey
01 / 25
Grand Bazaar
02 / 25
Hot air balloons rise over valley, Turkey
03 / 25
Scene in Alacati ,Turkey
04 / 25
Kas, Turkey
05 / 25
Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, comprises the well-preserved ruins of Hellenistic and Roman settlements. It's one of the best examples of a typical Roman trading port.
06 / 25
Pamukkale
07 / 25
Flanked by six delicate minarets, the Blue Mosque ranks among Istanbul's most famous (and most photographed) buildings.
08 / 25
Havadan Ankara Kalesi 2
09 / 25
Kinali island beach
10 / 25
Basilica Cistern, Istanbul, Turkey
11 / 25
Mount Ararat
12 / 25
Amasya
13 / 25
Dolmabahce palace, istanbul
14 / 25
Oludeniz lagoon in sea landscape view of beach
15 / 25
Known for its Seljuk architecture and long history, Konya is home to the Mevlana Museum which was the original lodge of the Mevlevi Whirling Dervishes.
16 / 25
Ishak Pasha Palace
17 / 25
Blue Mosque
18 / 25
The Koprulu canyon
19 / 25
Hagia Sophia
20 / 25
The rock-cut tombs in Myra, Antalya, Turkey
21 / 25
Galata Towers and Old Buildings
22 / 25
traditional syrian houses and church at midyat mardin turkey
23 / 25
Mount Nemrut
24 / 25
rainbow stairs
25 / 25
Sumela Monastery
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com