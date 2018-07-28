Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue

A jilted bridesmaid's Twitter appeal to JetBlue Airways is going viral.

Courtney Duffy, whose Twitter bio lists her as an MBA student at Dartmouth College, an Ivy League school in New Hampshire, sought help from the airline Friday morning. She said booked a cross-country flight for a wedding but no longer wants to attend because the bride disinvited her from the bridesmaid crew.

"I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs. Pls help?'' she tweeted.

She included an e-mail from the bride, dated Thursday, in her Twitter post. The bride, identified only as Alex, asked Duffy to "relinquish her duties'' as bridesmaid and mail back the bridesmaid jumpsuit because school was getting in the way of her ability to attend all the wedding events. Alex said asking Duffy not to be in the wedding was one of the hardest things she's had to do.

You read that right. The bridesmaids are wearing jumpsuits.

SOS @JetBlue! Booked my X-C flights for a wedding, then was asked "to relinquish" my "duties as a bridesmaid" & mail my bridesmaid outfit X-C so another girl could fill in and wear it (Happy bday to me!) I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs. Pls help? pic.twitter.com/OrZUptt34w — Courtney Duffy (@cduffy90) July 27, 2018

Yikes! JetBlue to rescue

JetBlue didn't waste any time getting back to Duffy, but didn't publicly say how it was going to help, if at all.

Duffy and JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment.

By Friday night, the post had more than 3,000 likes, 500 retweets and nearly 500 comments.

The bulk of the commenters were on Duffy's side. Supporters took issue with what they saw as the tone — and tone deafness — of the bride's e-mail. More than one person called her bridezilla.

Yikes! Send us your confirmation code via DM. We're happy to go over option with you. https://t.co/xSmyP7Lfyg — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) July 27, 2018

Courtney, I can’t even imagine. I’m petty so I wouldn’t return the jumpsuit. I would take photos in it then send them to her and say, “Oh you meant this jumpsuit? I just took these photos in it, ate greasy pizza, wiped my hands on it and threw it in the trash. Toodles!” pic.twitter.com/FnjR24n9eb — Hannah Drake (@HannahDrake628) July 27, 2018

"I promise we're totally cool" is slang for "I'm not mad at you, IDGAF if you're mad at me and also if you try to talk to me about this I will unleash the righteous wrath of Bridezilla upon you and yours evermore mmk thnx" — what's in a name, anyway (@ameekie) July 27, 2018

Some took the bride's side, noting that bridesmaid duties require a lot of time and that Duffy shouldn't have committed if she didn't have time.

Bridesmaids are wearing jumpsuits?

The bride's style even got dragged, with the more caustic comments mentioning the choice of bridesmaid pantsuits instead of dresses.

Jumpsuit for a bridesmaid dress? You may be thankful you'll never be photographed wearing it. I think you should plan a big party back here and pointedly don't invite the bride and her unfortunate mate. — Chip Faust (@ChipFaust) July 27, 2018

Listen, I think this is really crappy and I’m happy JetBlue is so accommodating. But seriously: the bridesmaids are wearing JUMPSUITS????? — Sharon (@sharon_sstokes) July 27, 2018

The fact that we find out in middle of email that it’s a jumpsuit takes this to an even higher level. — Andrew Muldoon (@arjm5184) July 28, 2018

Twitter: JetBlue, send this girl on vacation

Many commenters urged JetBlue to do something nice for Duffy, like send her on vacation.

Please transfer this ticket to a beach location, and send the bride a picture of you swimming in the ocean in the jumpsuit. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 27, 2018

Some Duffy supporters suggested a GoFundMe account should be set up to send her on vacation. Another offered to Venmo her money for a drink wherever she ends up going.

Duffy could have name dropped to bolster her case to JetBlue. In a tweet last year, she shared a photo of JetBlue's CEO at a presentation at Dartmouth.

