WASHINGTON — Jimmy Carter is not afraid to talk about crowd size, or remind us of the crowd, or lack thereof, at President Trump's inauguration in 2017.

The former president, speaking at Liberty University's commencement on Saturday, remarked on the amount of students and guests in attendance. It was more crowded, he noted, than when Trump delivered the graduation speech at the Virginia school last year.

University President Jerry Falwell "told me before we came here, that it’s even bigger, I hate to say this, than it was last year,” Carter said, speaking of the crowd in attendance. “I don’t know if President Trump would admit that or not.”

The jab at the president was a reminder of the crowd size controversy over Trump's inauguration, when then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer declared that the president had the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period."

It was not.

Since then, crowd sizes come up time and again. Also over the weekend. BBC Three compared Trump's inaugural crowd to those who showed up to catch a glimpse of the royal wedding in England on Saturday. (According to reports, Trump's crowd actually was bigger than the royal wedding crowd.)

Hillary Clinton poked fun at Trump as well, pulling out a Russian fur hat at a Yale speech on Sunday for graduation weekend.

“Look I mean- if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” Clinton said.

Still, Trump may have the last word here, as he is set to speak at the Naval Academy's commencement later this month.

