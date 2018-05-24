Photos: Sheriff Joe Arpaio through the years
01 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio as seen in 1993.
02 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio with his wife Ava in 1992.
03 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in 1992.
04 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio with his wife Ava in 1992
05 / 30
Maricopa County Sherriff Joe Arpaio talks with media during a news conference announcing the opening of Tent City II in Phoenix, Tuesday, May 9, 1995.
06 / 30
Female inmates at the Maricopa County tent city jail listen to Sheriff Joe Arpaio talk to the news media in 1999 before kicking off his bedtime stories program. He played an audio book tape of Star Wars.
07 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio talks about the dangers facing his deputies and other law enforcement officers in their day to day work on the streets of the Phoenix metroplex in 1999.
08 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio talks to reporters about the condition of deputy Mark Adams, who was shot and injured while serving a fugitive arrest warrant on July 20, 1999.
09 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio gives a press conference about an animal abuse case that involves the rapper DMX in Phoenix on August 25, 2007.
10 / 30
Then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio answers questions during a press conference at the MCSO Surprise station in 2009.
11 / 30
Then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio answers questions during a press conference at the MCSO Surprise station during the sheriff's crime-suppression sweep in the northwest Valley in October 2009.
12 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio confronts protesters after a press conference near Buckeye to announce a planned crime sweep in the West Valley on Jan. 9, 2009.
13 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Officer Joe Arpaio gestures on April 17, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arpaio has been facing criticism from Hispanic activists and lawmakers, alleging that Arpaio's crackdown methods on illegal immigrants involve racial profiling.
14 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio at Tent City in 2009.
15 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio explains to prisoners why they are being moved to a new housing arrangement at Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix in 2009.
16 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio said the protesters and Justice Dept were responsible for the racial tension in Maricopa County during an impromptu press conference in 2009.
17 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio makes a phone call outside his famous tent city jail on May 3, 2010.
18 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (Cq) answers questions outside the Fourth Avenue Jail where protestors were arrested in 2010 while demonstrating against SB1070.
19 / 30
Presiding Disciplinary Judge William O'Neil swears in Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio during the State Bar of Arizona's ongoing disciplinary hearings against Andrew Thomas, former Maricopa County Attorney, Lisa Aubuchon, and Rachel Alexander, two of his assistants. The hearings were held at the Arizona Supreme Court in Phoenix in 2011.
20 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio denied any wrongdoing in response to a Department of Justice report that slammed his department for civil rights violations in 2011. Arpaio said the report's conclusions were politically motivated by the Obama administration and Democrats, who oppose the Sheriff's policies.
21 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his attorneys hold a press conference to respond to the Department of Justice lawsuit against him at his office in Phoenix on May 10, 2012.
22 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio stands behind his attorneys as they respond to the Justice Department during a press conference in Phoenix in 2012.
23 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio responds to questions in 2012 after he announces his accusation that President Barack Obama's online version of his long-form birth certificate and selective service card are fraudulent and forgeries.
24 / 30
Joe Arpaio, the longest-serving sheriff in Maricopa County history, received a Stetson cowboy hat and engraved pistol at a June 9, 2015, party that celebrated his 22 1/2 years in office.
25 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at his new office talks about his legacy in 2015 while he and his Communication Director Lisa Allen digs some files when Arpaio was in Drug Enforcement Agency.
26 / 30
Joe Arpaio, Maricopa County's longest-serving sheriff, in his office in 2015.
27 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio signs a campaign poster for Scott Felix, from Tucson, before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Aug. 31, 2016.
28 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to people during a Presidential rally for Donald Trump on June 18, 2016, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
29 / 30
Sheriff Joe Arpaio looks up at a video that claims to show evidence about their investigation into President Obama's birth certificate, during a press conference at Maricopa County SheriffÕs Office Training Center in Phoenix on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
30 / 30
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio gives his last interview to the Arizona Republic while still in office, Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio turns in more than 10,000 signatures at the Secretary of State’s Office at the state Capitol in Phoenix on May 22, 2018. Arpaio is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Tom Tingle/The Republic

PHOENIX — U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward's campaign manager twice asked her Republican primary rival Joe Arpaio to get out of the race, saying he could set up a paid speaking gig for the former sheriff with a group that supports President Donald Trump's agenda, Arpaio and his campaign said Tuesday.

A spokesman for Ward’s campaign denied the assertion, telling The Arizona Republic “no such offer was made.”

The claim comes as Arizona's three-way GOP Senate race is shaping up to be one of the nation’s marquee Senate races and could decide which party controls the chamber.

Arpaio and Ward both appeal to the same type of conservative voter, presumably splitting a constituency to the benefit of U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, a two-term House Republican who has emphasized more hard-line views on traditional conservative priorities in the run-up to the primary election.

Shawn Dow, Ward’s campaign manager, met with Arpaio on May 16 at his campaign office in Fountain Hills, according to the account from Arpaio’s campaign.

There, Dow urged Arpaio, the former Maricopa County sheriff, to get out of the race, saying his candidacy was damaging Ward’s bid.

In exchange for dropping out, Arpaio’s campaign said Dow suggested he could secure a paid job for Arpaio to deliver speeches for the Great America PAC, a pro-Trump political-action committee.

Arpaio: Ward's campaign made offer

Arpaio confirmed the nature of Dow’s offer to The Republic on Tuesday, during a phone interview just hours after he turned in petition signatures to appear on the Aug. 28  primary ballot.

Arpaio said he was disappointed that details of the meeting were leaked.

“Yeah, there was smoke there on those comments,” Arpaio said. “... Yeah, you know, it happened. ... I can’t lie and say it didn’t happen.”

Arpaio said Dow approached him a second time about dropping out of the race with a suggestion he could get a paid job from the Great America PAC.

Arpaio’s campaign manager, Chad Willems, said he learned of the enticement from Arpaio.

“He insinuated, I guess would be the word, were the sheriff to drop out or not file, or not run, that he could secure a job with Great America PAC, Trump's super PAC," Willems said. "Making speeches, getting paid to make these speeches, around the country."

When Arpaio rebuffed the offer, Willems said Dow told the former sheriff that Ward’s campaign would challenge the validity of his signatures to try to knock Arpaio off the ballot.

Arpaio's campaign submitted about 10,000 signatures Tuesday. It takes about 6,200 to qualify for the ballot.

Willems said Arpaio told him that Dow brought up the unsolicited exit strategy a second time.

That conversation, he said, took place May 17 at a Tea Party Scottsdale  event where both candidates were scheduled to talk about their campaigns.

Donald Trump and Joe Arpaio
01 / 08
Donald Trump and Joe Arpaio
02 / 08
Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a Trump rally in Phoenix.
03 / 08
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Donald Trump in December.
04 / 08
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio addresses the crow
05 / 08
Trump, at a March 2016 rally in Fountain Hills with state Treasurer Jeff DeWit, then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former Gov. Jan Brewer.
06 / 08
Joe Arpaio and Donald Trump, at an Iowa campaign event.
07 / 08
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his attorneys emerge from the federal courthouse following the first day of his criminal-contempt trial on June 26, 2017, in Phoenix.
08 / 08
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his attorneys emerge from the federal courthouse following the first day of his criminal-contempt trial on June 26, 2017, in Phoenix.

Great America PAC backs Trump

After learning of the alleged proposal, Willems said he called a high-level official with the PAC to suss out its veracity. He said the official, whose name he would not disclose, was unaware of any such conversations about Arpaio.

A representative from the Great America PAC did not respond to The Republic’s interview request.

That PAC was formed in February 2016 to support Trump’s presidential campaign, and during that cycle it raised nearly $29 million and spent more than $23 million on ads that supported Trump, according to Factcheck.org, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania.  

The PAC's executive leadership has ties to Ward.

Ed Rollins, a veteran GOP consultant, leads the PAC and was named chairman of Ward’s campaign last October. Her campaign identified him in that role at least as late as January but her campaign spokesman on Tuesday would only call him "a volunteer."

The PAC has also lent its financial support to her candidacy through online voter contact, donating at least $20,000, Federal Election Commission records show.

Eric Spencer (left), director of election services for the Secretary of State's Office, looks over petitions filed by former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (back, center) at the state Capitol in Phoenix on May 22, 2018. Arpaio is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Tom Tingle/The Republic

Andrew Beal, the billionaire founder and chairman of Texas-based Beal Bank, is a key supporter of Great America PAC and KelliPAC, a political-action committee that supports Ward’s candidacy.

Beal gave KelliPAC $500,000 on Feb. 24, Federal Election Commission records show. It is easily the largest and one of only four disclosed donations to KelliPAC since the start of 2017.

In 2016, Beal gave $2 million to Great America PAC, making him the second-largest donor to that PAC that election cycle.

Asked Tuesday if Rollins has maintained that campaign role, Ward's spokesman would only say he was "an early, high-profile supporter" who advises Ward "in a volunteer capacity." 

Zachery Henry, a spokesman for Ward, said in a written statement that Dow has “a relationship” with Arpaio.

“However, no such offer was made and any assertion otherwise is flat-out wrong,” Henry’s statement said. “False rumors are spread regularly in political campaigns, but we remain laser-focused on winning the primary election.”

Pressed about the timing of Dow's conversations with Arpaio, Henry acknowledged that Arpaio and Dow did talk on May 16 and May 17.

“As a longtime friend of Arpaio’s, Mr. Dow did see him on those two occasions and discussed the growing momentum of Dr. Ward’s candidacy as well as the struggles of Mr. Arpaio’s campaign," Henry wrote in an email on Tuesday.

Dow joined Ward’s campaign in April and has previously worked as the state director for the 2016 presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who also is a high-profile supporter of Ward.

This seems to be the latest attempt to elbow Arpaio, a potent primary force, out of the race.

In January, some Republicans drafted a state party resolution that extolled Arpaio’s tenure as sheriff from 1993 to 2017. At the same time, it “respectfully” urged him to exit the Senate race.

The resolution did not advance. 

More: Special prosecutor will defend Joe Arpaio's criminal-contempt verdict despite Trump pardon

More: In new book, John McCain says 'anyone can become an American if they embrace our values'

More: Trump pardons Navy submariner whose case he often compared to Hillary Clinton

Contributing: Ronald J. Hansen, The Arizona Republic. 

Joe Arpaio, Arizona's controversial ex-sheriff
01 / 16
In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then an Arizona sheriff, campaigns for Donald Trump at an event in Marshalltown, Iowa.
02 / 16
Phoenix residents Raul Cordero and Franklyn Olivieri stand in front of the federal courthouse in Phoenix on July 6, 2017.
03 / 16
Phoenix residents Raul Cordero and Franklyn Olivieri stand in front of the federal courthouse in Phoenix on July 6, 2017.
04 / 16
Maria Cruz, who helped with the 'Bazta Arpaio Campaign to Boot Sheriff Joe Arpaio' celebrates outside Sheriff Arpaio's office in Phoenix, Aeiz. on Nov. 8, 2016 after he lost his re-election bid for a 7th term as sheriff of Maricopa County.
05 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona praises Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21, 2016.
06 / 16
Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer hugs Maricopa County Sheriff Jo Arpaio before Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at his rally in Fountain Hills, Ariz. on March 19, 2016. (Via OlyDrop)
07 / 16
Jovana Renteria (left) of Phoenix protests against Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. on July 24, 2012. Arpaio was on the witness stand today for a federal racial profiling lawsuit involving his office.
08 / 16
Sheriff Joe Arpaio responds to questions on March 1, 2012, after he announced his accusation that President Obama's online version of his long-form birth certificate and selective service card are fraudulent and forgeries, according to an investigation by his Cold Case Posse. The sheriff and Cold Case Posse Commander Michael Zullo presented videos and examples to support their claims.
09 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio shows his badge as he holds a ceremony where 92 of his immigration jail officers, who lost their federal power to check whether inmates are in the county illegally, turn in their credentials after federal officials pulled the Sheriff's office immigration enforcement powers on, Dec. 21, 2011, in Phoenix. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security stripped Sheriff Joe Arpaio's jail officers of their federal powers after federal authorities accused the sheriff's office of a wide range of civil rights violations.
10 / 16
Melvin Clark, from Phoenix, pickets the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Phoenix, Ariz. on Oct. 28, 2011. Sheriff Joe Arpaio denied any wrong doing in response to a Department of Justice report that slammed his department for rampant civil rights violations. Arpaio said the report's conclusions were politically motivated by the Obama administration and Democrats, who oppose the Sheriff's policies. Clark said he was picketing the Sheriff's office because he thinks Arpaio is a racist.
11 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio answers questions outside the Fourth Avenue Jail in El Mirage, Ariz. where protestors were arrested on July 29, 2010 while demonstrating against SB1070, Arizona's controversial anti-immigrant law.
12 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio stands next to some of his memorabilia in his office in Phoenix on April 17, 2008.
13 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio stands next to some of his memorabilia in his office in Phoenix on April 17, 2008.
14 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio stands next to some of his memorabilia in his office in Phoenix on April 17, 2008.
15 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio displays one of the new prisoner uniform tops in downtown Phoenix, Ariz on April 3, 1997.
16 / 16
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio stands next to some of his memorabilia in his office in Phoenix on April 17, 2008.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com