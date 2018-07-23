636670074641794766-PaulManafort.jpg
Paul Manafort arrives at Alexandria jail
A federal judge is expected to rule Monday afternoon whether to delay the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.

Defense lawyers argued that they need additional time to review more than 120,000 pages of documents recently provided by the government.

Manafort’s trial on bank and tax fraud charges is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

“These 120,000 pages are really at the heart of the issue,” Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing argued Monday.

Prosecutors claimed that a large portion of the new documents – about 40,000 pages of information – were culled from electronic devices of former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates, who was initially charged with Manafort but is now cooperating with the government.

The material includes photographs and possibly notes that prosecutors believe were not relevant to the government's case. Downing, however, said the defense needed to make its own determination about the documents' relevance.

Manafort, dressed in a green jail jumpsuit, was in the courtroom as his attorneys argued for the delay. He did not speak during the hearing, but did acknowledge his wife with a smile during a brief break.

Regardless of whether the trial proceeds on schedule, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III ordered the government to provide a complete list of witnesses to the defense, including the names of up to five who will be granted immunity for their testimony. 

In all, the government is expected to call about 30 witnesses in the case.  

