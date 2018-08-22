Larry Nassar looks down Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, on the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. [MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal]

Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal

LANSING, Mich. – Disgraced doctor Larry Nassar's appeal of his 60-year federal sentence on child-pornography charges was denied Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling Wednesday, affirming U.S. District Judge Janet Neff's decision to sentence Nassar to three 20-year prison terms to be served one after another.

Nassar's attorneys filed their appeal in April, arguing that Neff erred when she used his 10 sexual-assault convictions in Michigan state court, for which he had not been sentenced at the time, in calculating the sentence guideline range. Nassar's federal court-appointed appellate attorney also argued that it was "procedurally unreasonable" for the federal judge to order Nassar's state sentences to be served after the federal sentence.

Aug. 20: Larry Nassar moved from Arizona prison because lawyers say he was assaulted hours after placement in general population

Aug. 19: USA Gymnastics CEO needs to realize buzzwords won't fix crisis sparked by Larry Nassar

The U.S. Attorney's Office, in response, argued that Neff acted within her discretion.

"In deciding to impose consecutive sentences, the district court relied on the duration, enormity and gravity of Nassar’s criminal conduct; the serious harm that Nassar inflicted on his victims; and the serious safety threat that Nassar presents to the public," the appeals judges wrote in their opinion.

"The district court agreed with the government’s observation that at least some of Nassar’s activities occurred outside of the state of Michigan, and thus at least implicitly recognized that Nassar’s state sentences for first-degree criminal sexual conduct would not account for all of his criminal behavior."

Nassar, 55, formerly of Holt, Michigan, pleaded guilty in July 2017 in federal court to three charges: obtaining and possessing child pornography, and destroying computer files to hamper the investigation.

Nassar had at least 37,000 videos and images of child pornography, which the Michigan State University Police Department found in September 2016 while executing a search of his Holt home.

Aug. 14: Judge Aquilina 'uniquely situated' to keep Larry Nassar case, chief judge rules

July 27: What 40 Larry Nassar survivors are building together

Nassar worked at Michigan State University for nearly 20 years. Before he was fired, he had his work laptop wiped clean. That action was the basis for the federal charge related to destroying files.

Four months after pleading guilty to the federal charges, Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 sexual-assault charges split between Ingham and Eaton counties in Michigan. He was later sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison in Ingham County and 40 to 125 years in prison in Eaton County.

Nassar also has filed motions in state courts seeking new sentences in both cases. A hearing on the issue is set for Monday in Ingham County and in September in Eaton County.

Follow Matt Mencarini on Twitter: @MattMencarini

July 25: Larry Nassar seeks resentencing, wants judge who signed his 'death warrant' off case

July 24: Rachael Denhollander, first to accuse Larry Nassar, names baby after Michigan detective who built historic case

July 19: Led by Aly Raisman, more than 140 Larry Nassar victims accept Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPYS

June 21: Michigan State president John Engler apologizes for email attacking Nassar survivor

June 12: USA Gymnastics CEO said ‘we’re pretty good’ as sex abuse crisis was nearing

May 24: 'Can we just say that I am sick?' How USA Gymnastics covered for Larry Nassar

May 16: How much money will Larry Nassar survivors get? Grim process will determine settlements

May 16: Michigan State to pay Larry Nassar victims $500 million in settlements

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com