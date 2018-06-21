Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

19 hours? A new ‘world’s longest flight’

It’s official: The title for the “world’s longest flight” is returning to the United States.

That will come Oct. 12, when Singapore Airlines restarts nonstop flights between Singapore and Newark, New Jersey.

Singapore Airlines claims its nonstop option will shave four hours or more off existing connecting options between Singapore and the New York City area. Still, those taking its new flight will face a literal long haul. Scheduled flight time is nearly 19 hours; to be precise, the flight is scheduled to take 18 hours, 45 minutes on the Singapore-bound leg and 18 hours, 25 minutes on the return.

The route will displace Qatar Airways’ Doha, Qatar-Auckland, New Zealand, service as the longest in the world as measured by distance. In statute miles, the route will cover 9,537 miles, according to the Great Circle Mapper website. Qatar’s Doha-Auckland route comes in at 9,032.

FULL REPORTSingapore Airlines: New 18-hour, 45-minute NYC flight to be world's longest

Singapore’s restart of Newark-Singapore service comes five years after it discontinued the route, ending the service as the airline phased out the gas-guzzling four-engine Airbus A340 jets it used for the flights. Now, the airline says a new fuel-efficient “ultra long-range” version of Airbus’ two-engine A350 widebody will allow it to profitably restart the service.

Singapore will become the world’s first airline to fly the “ULR” version of the jet, and the carrier will not put any economy seats on the 161-seat plane. Instead, the A350s Singapore will use for its Newark-Singapore route will feature 67 lie-flat business class seats and 94 recliner seats in an international-style premium economy cabin. 

World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018
01 / 26
What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018.
02 / 26
No. 25: New York JFK-Johannesburg (7,969 miles); South African Airways (Airbus A340-600); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
03 / 26
No. 24: Boston-Hong Kong (7,970 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
04 / 26
No. 23: New York JFK-Guangzhou, China (8,002 miles); China Southern (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
05 / 26
No. 22: Shanghai-Mexico City (8,026 miles*); Aeromexico (Boeing 787-8); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 45 minutes. (* = Only the eastbound flight operates non-stop; the westbound flight from Mexico City makes a stop in Tijuana, Mexico, en route to Shanghai; Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
06 / 26
No. 21: Dallas/Fort Worth-Dubai (8,040 miles); Emirates (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
07 / 26
No. 20: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Doha (8,048 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
08 / 26
No. 19: Newark-Hong Kong (8,065 miles); Cathay Pacific (Airbus A350) and United Airlines (Boeing 777-200); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 55 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
09 / 26
No. 18: New York JFK-Hong Kong (8,072 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
10 / 26
No. 17: San Francisco-Dubai (8,103 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 50 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
11 / 26
No. 16: Dallas/Fort Worth-Hong Kong (8,123 miles); American Airlines (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
12 / 26
No. 15: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Dubai (8,168 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
13 / 26
No. 14: Vancouver-Melbourne (8,192 miles); Air Canada (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
14 / 26
No. 13: Toronto-Manila (8,221 miles); Philippine Airlines (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 25 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
15 / 26
No. 12: Los Angeles-Doha (8,306 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
16 / 26
No. 11: Los Angeles-Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (8,332 miles); Saudia (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 10 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
17 / 26
No. 10: Los Angeles-Dubai (8,339 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
18 / 26
No. 9: Los Angeles-Abu Dhabi (8,390 miles); Etihad (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 30 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
19 / 26
No. 8: Atlanta-Johannesburg (8,439 miles); Delta Air Lines (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 1 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
20 / 26
No. 7: San Francisco-Singapore (8,446 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9) and ; Singapore Airlines (Airbus A350); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
21 / 26
No. 6: Dallas/Fort Worth-Sydney (8,578 miles); Qantas (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
22 / 26
No. 5: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Sydney (8,596 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
23 / 26
No. 4: Los Angeles-Singapore (8,770 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
24 / 26
No. 3: Auckland-Dubai (8,824 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 17 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
25 / 26
No. 2: Perth-London Heathrow (9,009 miles); Qantas (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
26 / 26
1/18/18 6:26:10 PM -- New York JFK airport, NY -- Flight attendants greet the passengers on the Boeing 777. No. 1: Auckland-Doha (9,032 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)

Spirit Airlines expands in Orlando …

Spirit Airlines is adding 11 new routes from Orlando, Florida, in what the airline is calling one of the single-biggest expansions in its history.

Nine of Spirit’s 11 new Orlando routes are international, with the others to U.S. territories in the Caribbean. The expansion will push Spirit’s Orlando schedule to 38 nonstop destinations on up to 49 flights a day. That puts Orlando neck and neck with Las Vegas as Spirit’s second-busiest base, CEO Bob Fornaro and President Ted Christie said in an interview with USA TODAY. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, remains the busiest airport in Spirit’s network.

FULL REPORTSpirit Airlines: Major Orlando expansion is 'huge deal'

The 11 newest flights launch in October and November, giving Spirit’s customers new connections between Orlando and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Guatemala City; Panama City, Panama; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; San Jose, Costa Rica; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; San Salvador, El Salvador; Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic; and the Colombian cities of Bogota, Cartagena and Medellin.

… and in the Carolinas

While Spirit was busy growing in a destination it already served – Orlando – it also was adding new cities to its route map. The budget carrier announced that the North Carolina cities of Greensboro and Asheville would become the 66th and 67th destinations in its network. Spirit will fly three Florida routes from each starting in September.

Also in the Carolinas, Spirit announced it would connect Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Orlando with nonstop service starting Nov. 10.

Spirit rolls out a bold new paint scheme for its planes
01 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
02 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
03 / 43
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
04 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
05 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
06 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
07 / 43
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
08 / 43
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Spirit's previous silver and gray livery is seen in the background.
09 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
10 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
11 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
12 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
13 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
14 / 43
A worker makes some last-minute touches to Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at a maintenance facility in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
15 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
16 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
17 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
18 / 43
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
19 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
20 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
21 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
22 / 43
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
23 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
24 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
25 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
26 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
27 / 43
The bright-yellow nose of Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
28 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
29 / 43
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
30 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
31 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
32 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
33 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
34 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
35 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
36 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
37 / 43
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
38 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
39 / 43
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
40 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
41 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
42 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
43 / 43
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.

Southwest Airlines grows in NYC, D.C.

Southwest Airlines is bulking up in New York and Washington, adding several new routes and bolstering schedules on existing ones.

From New York LaGuardia, Southwest will add daily nonstop service to New Orleans (starting Nov. 4) and Saturday-only nonstop service to the Florida destinations of Orlando and West Palm Beach (Nov. 10).  The carrier also will add one additional flight to its existing schedules between LaGuardia and Dallas Love, Denver and Kansas City, Missouri.

From Washington Reagan National, Southwest’s newest destination will be Oklahoma City, with daily round-trip service beginning Nov. 4. The airline also will add one additional flight to its existing schedules that connect the D.C.-area airport to Dallas Love and Nashville, Tennessee.

In California, Southwest is adding new routes from San Jose (to Tucson) and Burbank (to Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby) starting Nov. 4. Other new nonstop options joining Southwest’s schedule include Denver-Lubbock, Texas, and Chicago Midway-Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In San Francisco, however, Southwest will discontinue nonstop service to Orange County, California, and Portland, Oregon, after Nov. 3.

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals
01 / 35
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
02 / 35
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
03 / 35
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
04 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
05 / 35
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
06 / 35
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
07 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014.
08 / 35
Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
09 / 35
Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014.
10 / 35
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014.
11 / 35
Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
12 / 35
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014.
13 / 35
Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014.
14 / 35
Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights.
15 / 35
Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights.
16 / 35
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
17 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba.
18 / 35
A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba.
19 / 35
The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International.
20 / 35
And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014.
21 / 35
Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014.
22 / 35
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
23 / 35
Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand.
24 / 35
The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014.
25 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014.
26 / 35
The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media.
27 / 35
Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica.
28 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba.
29 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
30 / 35
Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
31 / 35
This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting.
32 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
33 / 35
Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba
34 / 35
Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight.
35 / 35
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.

Frontier Airlines juggles its route map

Frontier is one of the most aggressive U.S. airlines in adding and dropping routes, and the past month was no exception.

The Denver-based budget airline announced three new destinations, saying it would begin flying from Albany, New York; Bloomington/Normal, Illinois; and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina, starting in September.

Frontier will fly two routes from both Albany and Bloomington/Normal, connecting each city to Denver and Orlando. From Greenville/Spartanburg, Frontier will fly to the same two cities in addition to Las Vegas. All of the routes are expected to be seasonal.

Elsewhere, Frontier announced start dates for 15 more nonstop routes from cities it already serves. The move will expand the ultra-low-cost carrier's presence in San Diego, Las Vegas, Orlando and Texas.

Five of those nonstop routes come from San Diego, from where Frontier will begin service to Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, in August. Other cities getting multiple new routes include Las Vegas, Austin and San Antonio in Texas, and Orlando. Frontier also will add service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Charleston, South Carolina.

All of those routes will launch as seasonal service, though the carrier has not specified a hard end date.

Conversely, Frontier is suspending eight routes – including three from San Diego and two each from Cincinnati, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Frontier will continue to fly other routes from those cities.

Delta targets Minneapolis/St. Paul for two Asia routes

Delta Air Lines is planning new routes to Asia from its hub at Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The carrier said it would begin nonstop flights on the route sometime next year. Delta did not reveal a specific start date, but said its plans for a Minnesota-South Korea route follow the recent final approval for a joint-venture partnership with Korean Air.

Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles
01 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
02 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337, Frontier's inaugural arrival to Washington Dulles International, receives a water-cannon salute after arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul on Aug. 19, 2014.
03 / 14
Welcome signs to the entrances to Dulles airport informed visitors about the airport's newest airline. (Aug 19, 2014).
04 / 14
Frontier-themed cake and cupcakes awaited Frontier's first Dulles passengers on Aug. 19, 2014.
05 / 14
Frontier Airlines is known for the animals that adorn its tails. Bugsy the Tree Frog graced the Airbus A320 that Frontier used for its inaugural flight to Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014.
06 / 14
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
07 / 14
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
08 / 14
A fire response vehicle prepares to give Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis a water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014. Such a greeting is common for new airline service.
09 / 14
Reporters and airline officials await the arrival of Frontier's inaugural Dulles flight on Aug. 19, 2014.
10 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
11 / 14
Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis gets a customary water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014.
12 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
13 / 14
JoAnne Collins of Reston, Va., was the lucky winner for Frontier's 'free year of flights.' Collins was bound for Atlanta on Frontier's inaugural Dulles departure. (Aug. 19, 2014)
14 / 14
Passengers head to Frontier's Dulles airport ticket counters on the carrier's first day of operation at the airport (Aug. 19, 2014).
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY
