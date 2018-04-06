Photo tour: Viking Cruises' Viking Sun
01 / 103
The 930-passenger Viking Sun at anchor off Cienfuegos, Cuba, in December 2017. It is now sailing the world as part of Viking’s first-ever World Cruise, a journey lasting 141 days.
02 / 103
Viking’s fourth ship hasn’t tinkered with the magic formula that Viking introduced aboard Viking Star in 2015. Rather, it’s only enhanced it.
03 / 103
One of the first things you’ll notice about Viking Sun is how spacious it is ...
04 / 103
... and how much open deck space it boasts.
05 / 103
A Promenade Deck runs 360 degrees around Viking Sun ...
06 / 103
... uncluttered by deck chairs or other obstructions. This also functions as the ship’s onboard jogging track.
07 / 103
High up on Deck 9, guests can find the ship’s Builders Plaque in a most unique area.
08 / 103
Unlike on other ships, Viking has turned what would be a technical space – the forward radar tower – into a space for guests to enjoy.
09 / 103
Surrounding the base of the ship’s radars, guests can find cozy seating areas for sunning ...
10 / 103
... quiet areas for conversation ...
11 / 103
... or even a round of mini-golf.
12 / 103
Don’t forget about shuffleboard, either. A cruise classic, it’s remarkably well-used aboard Viking Sun.
13 / 103
If you get thirsty, a glass of water is just at hand, with the water station placed on the bulkhead of the ship’s radar mast. It’s one more thoughtful example of how Viking pays attention to small details.
14 / 103
Going downstairs and inside ...
15 / 103
... we come to the heart of the Viking Sun: the ship’s three-story Living Room Atrium.
16 / 103
Spanning Decks 1, 2 and 3, the Living Room is exactly what it sounds like: a cozy oasis that serves as the social hub of the ship.
17 / 103
While it is a grand space at its core ...
18 / 103
... it is filled with plenty of quiet nooks and overlooks, like these corridors that run along the upper edges of the Atrium on Deck 3.
19 / 103
Nordic-inspired window treatments keep the lighting soft throughout the Living Room ...
20 / 103
... while chairs and décor change subtly throughout the different sections, lending each its own distinct feel.
21 / 103
Up on the Deck 2 level of the Living Room, you can find games of Scrabble, plenty of books and ...
22 / 103
... even tables with digital games built into them.
23 / 103
Books play a huge part in the Living Room, as they do throughout the ship.
24 / 103
New titles are interspersed with older, well-loved titles in good condition, creating a homey feeling that is only accented ...
25 / 103
... through Nordic art and artifacts.
26 / 103
Even the ship’s main staircase is noteworthy for its bright, airy appearance ...
27 / 103
... complemented by reproductions of the famous Bayeux Tapestry on each deck landing.
28 / 103
Digital information boards are situated between each pair of elevators, and can be changed to provide gangway and tender locations, as well as a guide to the ship.
29 / 103
Aboard Viking Sun, accommodations are spacious and inviting.
30 / 103
Penthouse Veranda Suites, like this one, have a bit more room than standard staterooms, but even entry-level rooms boast an uncommon amount of space.
31 / 103
In a nod to Viking Sun’s World Cruise pedigree, guests will find additional storage options in stateroom closets.
32 / 103
The additional space is a welcome touch, and is sure to be appreciated by those on longer voyages.
33 / 103
A pull-out mini-bar is replenished daily, and offers a selection of complimentary offerings that varies depending on your stateroom category.
34 / 103
Like its sister ships, Viking Sun has some of the best-designed bathrooms at sea.
35 / 103
Staterooms are stocked with easy-to-open (and nicely scented) Freyja toiletries ...
36 / 103
... and have large, glass-enclosed showers. No clingy shower curtains here.
37 / 103
Every type of accommodation aboard Viking Sun features its own private balcony.
38 / 103
Stateroom corridors feature navy blue inner bulkhead walls and attractive black-and-white photography, along with a recurring Nordic motif on the carpeting that will be familiar to those who have taken a river cruise on Viking’s Viking Longship river vessels.
39 / 103
Of course, there are plenty of ways to relax aboard Viking Sun, whether that means a trip to the Salon ...
40 / 103
... or the sumptuous Thermal Suite at the LivNordic Spa on Deck 1.
41 / 103
Other cruise lines charge hundreds of dollars a head to use their Thermal Suite facilities. Not Viking.
42 / 103
Aboard Viking Sun, and every Viking ocean cruise ship, entrance to the Thermal Suite is entirely complimentary.
43 / 103
In a nod to Scandinavian bathing rituals, the Thermal Suite includes a snow room (with real snow!) ...
44 / 103
... and a bucket, pulled by a cord, that sends a refreshing cascade of cold water onto you.
45 / 103
The Thermal Suite also has a Finnish Sauna, and plenty of seating areas.
46 / 103
Of course, fresh water here is never far from hand.
47 / 103
With its relaxing loungers ...
48 / 103
... and soothing “fireplace” (actually water vapours and colored lighting), this is a place you’ll want to spend some considerable time in.
49 / 103
A view of the Men’s Changing Room at the LivNordic Spa. Both men's and women's facilities have their own hot tub pools and saunas.
50 / 103
Not to mention, individual seating areas.
51 / 103
Up on Deck 7, more options for those looking to take a refreshing plunge.
52 / 103
Viking Sun’s main pool deck area has plenty of seating for all (and cocktail menus to accompany it).
53 / 103
Viking didn’t even go with the standard hot tub, preferring this rectangular one in the foreground that is more aesthetically pleasing.
54 / 103
A retractable Magrodome roof can be opened or shut as weather allows, and is perfect for enjoying lunch ...
55 / 103
... from the nearby Pool Grill.
56 / 103
Finally, guests can enjoy a relaxing dip by day or dusk at the Infinity Pool (and hot tub), located all the way aft on Deck 7.
57 / 103
Even the deck lights here cast Nordic patterns that gives this area a warm, cozy feel during the evening hours.
58 / 103
Running on either side of the midships pool on Deck 7 are two enclosed corridors that are perfect for quiet contemplation.
59 / 103
These areas are filled with worldly motifs ...
60 / 103
... and stocked with books on history and biographies of famous individuals.
61 / 103
Don’t be surprised if you find yourself picking up a book on a subject you never thought you’d be interested in.
62 / 103
Adjacent to the midships pool is one of the ship’s most beautiful areas: the Wintergarden.
63 / 103
Used for afternoon tea service, the Wintergarden is perfect in sunny ...
64 / 103
... or stormy conditions.
65 / 103
If conditions out on deck are inclement ...
66 / 103
... it’s the perfect time to retreat to the warmth and excellent views found in the Explorer’s Lounge.
67 / 103
Spanning two decks in height ...
68 / 103
... the Explorer’s Lounge is an oasis filled with books, drinks and great food.
69 / 103
Unlike other observation lounges, this isn’t some staid area where guests fall asleep during the day.
70 / 103
Norse artifacts ...
71 / 103
... seating that encourages conversation, and plenty of books on polar exploration tell the tale of those who have explored the Earth’s most remote corners.
72 / 103
On Deck 7, guests can pull up a seat at Pap’s, named for chairman Torstein Hagen’s father.
73 / 103
Try the Pap’s Brandy Special (Norwegian brandy and sugar, warmed over hot water) while gazing out of the expansive windows of the Lounge.
74 / 103
This is easily one of the most popular areas on the ship ...
75 / 103
... one that radiates the Norwegian feelings of hygge.
76 / 103
Other ships might use chairs like this as a form of artwork. Aboard Viking Sun, they’re fully functional – and guests are encouraged to enjoy them as if they were their own.
77 / 103
In addition to the Nordic touches spread liberally throughout the room ...
78 / 103
... the Explorer’s Lounge is also home to Mamsen’s, a casual Norwegian bistro open for breakfast, lunch and late-night snacks.
79 / 103
Named after Torstein Hagen’s mother, Ragnhild (affectionately known as “Mamsen”) ...
80 / 103
... Mamsen’s offers up heart-shaped waffles for breakfast; open-faced sandwiches for lunch, and the best split-pea soup ever as a late-night snack after 10 p.m.
81 / 103
Mamsen’s is all the more reason to take a stroll into the Explorer’s Lounge on Decks 7 and 8.
82 / 103
If the Explorer’s Lounge pays homage to the Hagen family history, the Viking Heritage center on Deck 2 commemorates the rich history of the Vikings.
83 / 103
What is truly remarkable about this is just how many artifacts Viking has culled to illustrate its collection with. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself lingering here as you would in a museum.
84 / 103
Forward on Deck 2 is Torshavn ...
85 / 103
... a cozy nightclub open during the evenings, typically from 9 p.m. on.
86 / 103
Torshavn boasts the largest Armagnac collection at sea ...
87 / 103
... not to mention some pretty cool lighting and décor.
88 / 103
Cozy banquette seating complements tables for two ...
89 / 103
... decorated with Viking’s signature attention to color, detail and texture.
90 / 103
Live nightly music is offered here, and it’s no coincidence that the Torshavn sign only illuminates the letters “Tors” – as in, Tor’s.
91 / 103
After a few glasses of Armagnac at Torshavn, you might be surprised to see that Viking’s Scandinavian attention to detail extends all the way to the public restrooms. Listen closely: Some even have relaxing nature sounds piped in over a sound system.
92 / 103
In Viking Sun’s Restaurant on Deck 2 aft ...
93 / 103
... most people walk right by this cozy bar, located in the center of the dining venue.
94 / 103
There are no bad tables in The Restaurant, and every seat offers window views.
95 / 103
Seating is open, and dress codes are relaxed, allowing guests to dine when, and with whomever, they wish.
96 / 103
On days when weather is good, most of the floor-to-ceiling windows in The Restaurant can be opened fully.
97 / 103
Viking Sun has two alternate dining venues on Deck 1, both of which are available at no additional charge.
98 / 103
The first of these is The Chef’s Table, an intimate dining venue built around a set menu that changes every three days.
99 / 103
Meals here come with your choice of wine pairings: a standard, complimentary pairing, or an additional charge pairing that can be waived if you have purchased Viking’s Silver Spirits beverage package.
100 / 103
Next door is Manfredi’s, an Italian restaurant named after Silversea’s chairman (and friend of Viking’s Torstein Hagen), Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio.
101 / 103
Manfredi’s is a classic Italian restaurant, and aboard Viking Sun, a new menu has been introduced that further refines the venue’s pasta and antipasti offerings.
102 / 103
Like every other public room, seating here is thoughtfully arranged, and can accommodate everything from couples to small groups.
103 / 103
Viking Sun is a pleasant, relaxing, welcoming ship to sail aboard, no matter where your destination takes you. In fact, the only thing we dislike about this ship is the knowledge that, at some point, we have to leave.
Viking Sun is a pleasant, relaxing, welcoming ship to sail aboard, no matter where your destination takes you. In fact, the only thing we dislike about this ship is the knowledge that, at some point, we have to leave.
Aaron Saunders for USA TODAY

Cruise lines are constantly tweaking their schedules. Sometimes it's just the addition of a single port to a long-established itinerary. Other times it's the rollout of an all-new route.

Here, some of the more notable new itinerary announcements from recent weeks.

Viking plans longest world cruise ever 

Fast-growing Viking will operate an around-the-world sailing in 2019 that lasts 245 days — a new record for a continuous world voyage, according the line. 

Starting in London on Aug. 31, 2019, the trip will take place on the 930-passenger Viking Sun and include stops at 113 ports in 59 countries. The ship will visit every continent except Antarctica. 

Sun will follow a westerly route around the globe, starting with a trans-Atlantic crossing that includes stops in Iceland, Greenland and Canada. From there, Sun will visit ports along the east coast of the USA and in Bermuda and the Caribbean before traveling down and around South America. 

RELATED:  Viking christens new Viking Sun in Shanghai 

From South America, Sun will head up the west coast of Central America and the USA before crossing the Pacific to French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia. From Australia, the ship will proceed to Asia for stops in more than half a dozen countries before heading through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean. Final calls will take place along the west coasts of Spain and Portugal.   

Fares for the Ultimate World Cruise, as it's being called, start at $92,990 per person. Customers who book by Dec. 31 will receive a $4,000 credit toward extra-charge shore excursions and land programs as well as a $2,000 credit toward on-board spending.

The voyage will be the longest ever at Viking. 

Carnival, too, plans its longest sailing …  

Carnival Cruise Line in 2019 will offer a 24-day sailing from Long Beach, Calif.  to Singapore — its longest single departure ever. 

Kicking off Oct. 5, 2019, the trans-Pacific voyage on the 3,006-passenger Carnival Splendor will include calls in Guam, Vietnam and Malaysia — all firsts for a Carnival sailing from North America.

The trip also will feature extended port calls at Maui and Honolulu, Hawaii. Another highlight will be a westward passing of the International Date Line, resulting in the date being turned back by a day. 

Specializing in fun-focused sailings to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, Carnival is best known for shorter trips lasting three days to a week. 

... and Cuba cruises from Charleston 

Carnival in 2019 also will become the first cruise line to offer cruises to Cuba from Charleston, S.C.

Carnival says the 3,002-passenger Carnival Sunshine will launch the sailings on Nov. 21, 2019 with a four-day voyage. The ship then will operate eight five-day trips from Charleston to Cuba departing between Jan. 6 and April 27, 2020. The four-day sailing will feature a call at Havana. The five-day voyage will add a visit to Freeport in The Bahamas.    

At 102,853 tons, Sunshine will become the biggest cruise ship ever to call in Havana. 

The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line
01 / 36
Carnival Vista St. Thomas
02 / 36
Carnival Horizon
03 / 36
Carnival Breeze, St. Thomas
04 / 36
Carnival Magic Key West Florida
05 / 36
The 130,000-ton Carnival Dream, Carnival Cruise LinesÕ largest ship, is positioned off the coast of Monaco in October 2009. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
06 / 36
Carnival Splendor
07 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 19, 2014. The 952-foot-long liner accommodates more than 3,000 guests and cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the Caribbean through January 2015 and then is to be repositioned to Galveston, Texas, for cruises to ports in the western Caribbean, Bahamas and Key West. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
08 / 36
The Carnival Liberty arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2005. From November through April, the vessel sails on alternating six- and eight-day Bahamas/Caribbean voyages from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades. From May through October, the 952-foot-long vessel calls on Mediterranean ports during 12-day cruise itineraries. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
09 / 36
The Carnival Valor cruises off Miami on the Atlantic Ocean. Sailing on year-round, weekly alternating eastern and western Caribbean cruises, the 952-foot-long cruise ship accommodates almost 3,000 guests and is the first ship in Carnival's fleet to offer full wireless internet access in all public areas including cabins. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
10 / 36
The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
11 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Conquest cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is longer than three football fields and can accommodate a maximum of 3,700 guests and 1,200 officers and staff. Carnival Conquest departs New Orleans every Sunday for week-long cruises to western Caribbean ports. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
12 / 36
The Carnival Miracle cruises in the Bahamas off Freeport. Built in Finland for $375 million, the ship is 960 feet long, has 12 decks and can carry more than 2,100 passengers. Carnival Miracle has 16 bars and lounges, three restaurants, a 14,500-square-foot spa and four swimming pools. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
13 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' new Carnival Legend departs Harwich, England, on its inaugural cruise Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2002. Photo by Andy Newman/CCL
14 / 36
Carnival Pride sailing in Baltimore
15 / 36
Carnival L
16 / 36
Carnival Victory
17 / 36
Carnival Triumph
18 / 36
Carnival Sunshine entered service in May 2013 following an unprecedented $155 million renovation that added all of the bar, dining and entertainment options of the lineÕs groundbreaking Fun Ship 2.0 product enhancement initiative. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
19 / 36
Carnival Paradise
20 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Elation cruises on the open ocean. The 2,052-passenger liner features 12 lounges and bars, three restaurants, three swimming pools and an Internet cafe. The cruise liner operates year-round four- and five-day cruises to Baja, Mexico, from San Diego. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
21 / 36
The Carnival Inspiration cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The 2,052-passenger cruise ship operates year-round four- and five-day western Caribbean cruises from Tampa. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
22 / 36
With the 2,052-passenger Carnival Imagination in the background, a guest relaxes at the beach at the Grand Turk Cruise Center in the Turks & Caicos Islands. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
23 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Fascination cruises off the coast of Mexico. The Fascination's 12 passenger decks house a variety of dining, dancing and entertainment venues. The 70,000-ton vessel operates year-round three- and four-day cruises from Miami. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
24 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Sensation cruises off the Bahamas. The ship sails on three- and four-day Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla. Three-day cruises depart Thursdays and visit Nassau while four-day cruises depart Sundays and call at Nassau and Freeport. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
25 / 36
Carnival Cruise LinesÕ 855-foot-long Carnival Ecstasy cruises off Cozumel, Mexico. The 70,000-ton, 2,052-passenger liner is part of the lineÕs popular Fantasy-class, one of the most successful series of cruise ships ever introduced. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
26 / 36
The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines
27 / 36
A photo illustration shows Carnival Cruise Line's first ship, Mardi Gras, next to one of the cruise company's most recently unveiled vessels, Carnival Magic. At 130,000 tons, Carnival Magic is almost five times the size of Mardi Gras.
28 / 36
Carnival Cruise Line's Tropicale as seen in a file photo from 1999.
29 / 36
A file photo from 1999 shows passengers disembarking one of Carnival's first ships, the Tropicale. Unveiled in 1981, Tropicale was Carnival's first newly built ship and sailed with the line until 2001.
30 / 36
Another early Carnival ship that no longer is sailing for the line is the 47,262-ton Celebration. Built in 1987, it was in service at Carnival until 2008.
31 / 36
Shown here in a file photo from 1995, Carnival's Celebration carried 1,896 passengers, based on double occupancy.
32 / 36
Carnival was one of the first lines to add water slides atop its ships, as seen here in a file photo of an early ship dating to the 1990s.
33 / 36
Carnival became well known in its early years with national advertisements featuring Kathie Lee Gifford, as seen in this frame grab from an advertisement that also featured Betty White.
34 / 36
One of Carnival's eight Fantasy Class cruise ships is docked on the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans in 2005.
35 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in Key West, Fla., in this file photo taken on February 18, 2013.
36 / 36
After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnivals newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar.

Carnival also recently announced nine new Cuba sailings for 2019 out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on the Carnival Triumph and one Cuba trip out of Tampa on the Carnival Paradise. Also announced were four Cuba sailings out of Miami on the Carnival Victory and Carnival Sensation.

The sailings are in addition to a series of 2019 sailings to Cuba out of Miami and Tampa announced in February and April, respectively. 

Princess to send ship around South America …

Princess Cruises is planning another circumnavigation of South America for 2020.

The 58-day voyage on the 2,200-passenger Island Princess will begin Jan. 9, 2020 and include more than a dozen stops in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and French Guiana.

Dubbed Circle South America, the trip also will feature stops at Puntarenas, Costa Rica and the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Barbados and Antigua.

After an initial stop in Cartagena, Colombia, Island Princess will head through the Panama Canal to follow a counter-clockwise circle around South America. 

Inside the Princess ships that made cruising history
01 / 100
Princess sprang from much humbler beginnings in 1965, when Seattle-based travel entrepreneur Stanley MacDonald decided to charter a ship for a season of cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. The venture would be named for the chartered liner, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Princess Patricia, which was designed to sail the Inside Passage from Vancouver.
02 / 100
Shown in its original CP livery, the Princess Patricia was built in 1949 by the Fairfield Shipyard in Govan, Scotland.
03 / 100
At a mere 6,082 gross tons and with a capacity for 320 guests, the 356-by-56-foot Princess Patricia was a fraction of the size of today’s massive cruise ships. The traditional mini-liner also lacked balconies and the myriad facilities now taken for granted by the modern cruiser.
04 / 100
5. Despite its limitations, the Princess Patricia was a very popular, reliable ship. It would return under the Princess banner for a second season of Mexican Riviera cruising in 1966.
05 / 100
Outdoor activities on the Princess Patricia included shuffleboard played atop genuine teak decks.
06 / 100
Outdoor activities on the Princess Patricia included shuffleboard played atop genuine teak decks.
07 / 100
Dining was also far less varied but nonetheless elegant with Canadian Pacific Rail’s fine silver and china table settings, Old World service and the traditional ocean liner surrounds of brass, tiger maple, mahogany and sycamore woodwork.
08 / 100
Despite its tiny size, the Princess Patricia had eight sumptuous wood-paneled suites with large living rooms and brass-framed picture windows that opened into the sea air.
09 / 100
This is the bedroom of one of the Princess Patricia’s most luxurious suites.
10 / 100
The homey Princess Patricia had a large selection of outside upper/lower berth cabins with and without private facilities.
11 / 100
Shown in its latter day livery, Princess Patricia would only sail for two seasons with Princess but continued on CP’s Alaska cruise run until 1981. After use as an accommodation ship for Vancouver’s EXPO ’86, the Princess Patricia was broken up at Taiwan in 1988.
12 / 100
With increasing demand for cruising on the West Coast, Stanley MacDonald was seeking out a larger, more modern ship to charter for his Princess Cruises venture. That opportunity came in 1967 when Sunsarda, the owners of the chic, 12,219 gross ton, 425-passenger MV Italia went bankrupt while the ship was under construction.
13 / 100
The Italia was chartered by its creditors to Costa Line, who sub chartered it to MacDonald. After three Mediterranean cruises, the Italia crossed from Italy to its new homeport of Los Angeles in November 1967. During the voyage, the stars of “Valley Of The Dolls” joined the ship for a special premiere screening of the now cult film.
14 / 100
Unlike the Princess Patricia, the Italia, which was marketed as Princess Italia, was ideal for warm weather cruising with its wide open decks, sheltered lido and full air conditioning.
15 / 100
In addition to its modern ambiance, the Italia brought a genuine Italian flair to Princess with its Italian officers and cuisine.
16 / 100
Although the Italia’s mosaic-backed pool was tiny by modern standards, it was one of the ship’s main attractions.
17 / 100
The Italia was the final ship with interiors by the renowned Italian maritime architect Gustavo Pulitzer-Finale, whose work spanned over three decades of shipping. This is the main lounge, which boasted angled full-length windows, stylish Cassina furnishings and recessed fluorescent lighting.
18 / 100
The Italia’s dining room had a domed center section. It is shown here on a gala Italian night with red and white checkered table cloths and party trimmings in the colors of the Italian flag.
19 / 100
Located at the bottom of the ship, this is the cinema in which “Valley Of The Dolls” premiered.
20 / 100
Italia’s top suites boasted tall picture windows and chic, modern appointments as well as closed circuit televisions years before the latter feature became a standard cruise ship amenity.
21 / 100
Deluxe outside staterooms had large brass-framed windows, telephones and vanities topped with large circular mirrors.
22 / 100
Even the Italia’s interior staterooms had their own distinct 1960s Italian styling.
23 / 100
In 1968, the Italia donned Princess new sea witch logo on its smoke stack. From that point onwards, the sea witch would become Princess Cruises’ official mascot and grace the funnels of every one of the line’s ships.
24 / 100
In 1973, the Italia was returned to Costa Line. It continued in their cruise service for a full decade.
25 / 100
The former Italia was given large windscreens on its upper decks and revamped interiors when it became Ocean Cruise Lines‘ Ocean Princess in 1983. Renowned for exotic cruise itineraries, the Ocean Princess was holed and partially sank in the Amazon in 1993 and was declared a total constructive loss.
26 / 100
The damaged Ocean Princess was nonetheless towed to Greece and repaired. It was eventually purchased by Cyprus-based Louis Cruise Lines, rebuilt with additional suites and chartered to British-based Thomson Holidays as the Sapphire.
27 / 100
In its final years, Sapphire reverted to Louis, who operated the ship on Aegean cruises from Greece and Cyprus.
28 / 100
Despite various alterations, Sapphire proudly retained its distinctive shark fin funnel, which was designed by the Italian sculptor and architect Ugo Carra. In 2009, Sapphire was laid up in Greece and eventually sold to Indian ship breakers. Under the name Aspire, it sailed off to Alang in 2012 for scrapping.
29 / 100
Princess third ship, which was marketed as the Princess Carla but actually named Carla C, was by far the line’s largest to date at 19,975 gross tons and with a capacity for 754 passengers.
30 / 100
The Carla C was built in 1952 as the two class transatlantic liner Flandre for the French Line. In 1967, it was sold to Costa Lines and sent to Genoa for a complete transformation into a modern cruise ship before being chartered to Princess Cruises.
31 / 100
The stately Carla C had two large lidos with pools and tiers of open, teak-lined sun decks. This is the ship’s Sun Deck pool, framed in an obtuse, tile-lined basin typical of Italian ships of the day.
32 / 100
The ship’s Lido Deck pool was on the fantail and boasted its own water slide.
33 / 100
Carla C’s interiors were the creation of the prolific Nino Zoncada, who designed all of the Costa Line ships in addition to those of Home Lines, Sun Lines and many others. This is the forward-situated ballroom, which featured velvet-covered Cassina chairs and a ceramic panel by Emanuele Luzzati, a celebrated Genoa-based artist.
34 / 100
Carla C’s bar continued aft from the ballroom and featured museum quality hammered brass panels by Emanuele Luzzati.
35 / 100
Carla C had two dining rooms in the lower portion of the ship, each furnished with Cassina chairs and melamine panels by Roncole, Italy-based Enrico Paulucci, who was famed for his sailing ship paintings.
36 / 100
Carla C had two dining rooms in the lower portion of the ship, each furnished with Cassina chairs and melamine panels by Roncole, Italy-based Enrico Paulucci, who was famed for his sailing ship paintings.
37 / 100
Many of Carla C’s outside triple cabins had an unfolding upper berth.
38 / 100
The Carla C’s charter to Princess ended after two short years in 1971, when the popular, much-loved ship began cruising under the Costa banner.
39 / 100
Renamed Carla Costa in 1986, the ship was sold to Greek-owned Epirotiki Lines in 1992 and renamed Pallas Athena for Aegean cruising. In 1994, the Pallas Athena was destroyed by fire and eventually towed to Aliaga, Turkey, where it was scrapped.
40 / 100
In late 1972, Princess chartered the first Island Princess. The ultra stylish, state-of-the-art ship measured 20,000 gross tons and could carry 636 guests.
41 / 100
Designed by a cabal of Scandinavian architects including Knud E. Hansen and Robert Tillberg the Island Princess was the second in an identical pair of sleek cruise vessels built at the Rheinstal Nordseewerke Shipyard at Emden, Germany.
42 / 100
The ship was built for Norwegian-owned Flagship Cruises to sail to Bermuda and the Caribbean from New York as the Island Venture but after only one season, it was chartered to Princess Cruises.
43 / 100
Early versions of the sea witch logo, as shown on the Island Princess’ finned funnel, featured green, blue and white “waves”. Today’s sea witch is blue and white.
44 / 100
The Island Princess was based in Los Angeles during its initial years with Princess.
45 / 100
Inspired by Home Lines’ pioneering cruise ship Oceanic of 1965, Island Princess was one of the first ships to have a sliding glass “all weather” Magrodome atop its tiny midships wading pool.
46 / 100
A second, even smaller pool and sunning space was located on aft Riviera Deck.
47 / 100
Island Princess had teak-lined promenades on either side that were a favorite setting for deck chairs and activities like shuffleboard.
48 / 100
At the top of the ship, there was a space called the Starlight Lounge. In its early years, it featured classic MidCentury Scandinavian furnishing.
49 / 100
The Carousel Lounge began a full level of public rooms on Riviera Deck. The semi-circular precursor to the modern cruise ship show room had terraced seating, a small dance floor and stage.
50 / 100
Gallery style spaces like the Bridge Lounge continued aft on either side of Riviera Deck with picture windows that overlooked the sea.
51 / 100
The Princess Theater was a cinema and meeting room/lounge. Sliding screens on opened up to the Bridge Lounge on the starboard side and the International Lounge on the port side.
52 / 100
The Carib Lounge was at the far aft end of Riviera Deck and featured a bronze viking panel by Norwegian sculptor Arne Vigne Gunnerud as its decorative centerpiece. A spiral staircase led up to an adjoining terrace directly above.
53 / 100
Island Princess and its twin sister, the 1971-built Pacific Princess were among the first ships to have an atrium, in this case, a double deck, Carrara marble-surfaced lobby with a helix-shaped staircase. It’s main focal point was a blown glass abstract panel of flying birds by the late Norwegian artist Franz Widerberg.
54 / 100
Island Princess’ Coral Dining Room was located in the heart of the ship and featured a sunken center section.
55 / 100
When Pacific Princess was not available for filming episodes of the Love Boat, the Island Princess served as its uncredited but identical stand-in. Although the Pacific remains the more famous of the two ships, the Island was every bit its equal in the hearts of past Princess passengers.
56 / 100
In 1999, the Island Princess was sold to newly formed Hyundai Cruises and renamed Hyundai Pungak for Korean-based cruising. The venture quickly folded and the ship was next sold to travel entrepreneur Gerry Herrod and renamed Platinum.
57 / 100
After a refit, the ship was again renamed, entering service in 2003 as the Discovery for Herrod’s newly formed Discovery Cruises, which later became Voyages Of Discovery. The Discovery was employed on enrichment voyages, calling at far flung destinations such as Antarctica, the Amazon and Southeast Asia.
58 / 100
Even in its final years, Discovery’s midships lido was especially popular in temperate climes when the Magrodome was opened to the elements.
59 / 100
Although refreshed with new soft fittings, the Discovery retained its classic Scandinavian ambiance throughout its Voyages of Discovery career.
60 / 100
Discovery had a wide variety of passenger accommodation, including spacious suites with large picture windows.
61 / 100
This is one of the Discovery’s compact but comfortable outside staterooms with twin portholes.
62 / 100
Discovery spent its last two years on charter to U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages. In October 2014, it undertook a final voyage from Portsmouth to Alang, India, where it was beached on December 7 for scrapping under the name Amen.
63 / 100
The first Sun Princess was a sleek, 17,000-gross ton vessel that carried 700 passengers. Slightly more downmarket than the Island and Pacific Princess, it was still a popular ship, especially in its Princess heyday.
64 / 100
Sun Princess was ordered by Norwegian Cruise Line as their first Seaward but sold to British-based P&O Lines while under construction and completed in 1972 as their Spirit Of London. Aside from the funnel, which was redesigned for P&O, the ship was a virtual twin of NCL’s popular Southward.
65 / 100
In 1974, P&O purchased Princess Cruises from Stanley MacDonald and merged the Spirit of London into its U.S.-based Princess fleet as the Sun Princess.
66 / 100
The Sun Princess was distinguished by its tall, streamlined funnel.
67 / 100
Along with the Island and Pacific, the Sun Princess basked in its share of the Hollywood limelight. The ship had a starring role in a two-part episode of the TV series Columbo and shortly afterwards, the Love Boat pilot was filmed on board.
68 / 100
The Sun Princess had one small pool at the base of its funnel. Note the Union Jack mosaic left over from the ship’s Spirit Of London incarnation.
69 / 100
The midships lido was sheltered by glass screens on either side and featured teak-lined open sunning space.
70 / 100
The Starlight Lounge was typical of the Sun Princess’ festive interior decor with its vibrant colors and Scandinavian modern furnishings.
71 / 100
With its U.K.-centric decorative theme, the Union Jack Bar was an enduring space conceived for the ship’s initial career as Spirit Of London.
72 / 100
Seating 415 guests, the double-deck International Lounge was the Sun Princess’ largest public space and a precursor to the showrooms aboard modern cruise ships.
73 / 100
Sun Princess also had its own dedicated cinema, the Princess Theater, in the lower portion of the ship.
74 / 100
The 400-seat Continental Dining Room featured porthole-style windows at near sea level.
75 / 100
Although compact by today’s standards, the Sun Princess had four deluxe suites with separate bedrooms and sitting areas.
76 / 100
This twin outside stateroom was more typical of Sun Princess’ standard accommodation.
77 / 100
As Princess Cruises began to expand and upgrade its fleet, the Sun Princess became redundant. In 1988, it was sold to Premier Cruise Lines and renamed Starship Majestic for Florida-based cruising.
78 / 100
The ship traded hands several more times, sailing for British-based CTC Cruises as the Southern Cross, then for Festival Cruises as the Flamenco and later as the New Flamenco (shown). Today, the former Sun Princess is operating budget cruise service from Cambodia as the Ocean Dream.
79 / 100
The first Pacific Princess was a household name for nearly a decade, thanks to its starring role in the Love Boat television series. A virtual twin of the aforementioned Island Princess, the Pacific Princess was 20,000 gross tons, had a capacity of 636 guests and was built in 1971.
80 / 100
When P&O Lines acquired Princess Cruises, they immediately expanded the brand with the purchase of the Sea Venture from Norwegian-owned, New York-based Flagship Cruises in 1975 and renamed it Pacific Princess.
81 / 100
In tandem with the Island and Sun Princess, the Pacific Princes was an immediate success in cruising from Los Angeles to Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska. The ship had an all-weather Magrodome over its midships pool area.
82 / 100
Surrounded in teak decking, the midships pool, was tiny but inviting with its mosaic tiled basin and bronze sculpture of a boy holding a conch shell.
83 / 100
The Pacific Princess had a second pool and sunning area on aft Riviera Deck.
84 / 100
Topped by its fancifully finned funnel, the Pacific Princess had an elegantly tiered series of afterdecks.
85 / 100
Teak lined promenades were located under a canopy of lifeboats on either side of the ship.
86 / 100
The sleek, modern Starlight Lounge was located at the top of the ship on forward Sun Deck.
87 / 100
The Terrace Lounge was a loft above the Pacific Lounge that overlooked the stern through a double-deck glass screen.
88 / 100
The semi-circular Carousel Lounge was the ship’s showroom. This is how it appeared in 2001 after several refits.
89 / 100
Just aft of the Carousel Lounge, the Carousel Bar was a favorite gathering place. Nine Bjorn Engo enamel artworks were mounted on its cabinet doors.
90 / 100
Located amidships, the Theater could be expanded into the rooms on either side via sliding screen doors.
91 / 100
In the ship’s early years, the aft-situated Pacific Lounge featured stylish Scandinavian furnishings. Its centerpiece was a ceramic mural of the Viking gods.
92 / 100
The Coral Dining Room was located in the heart of the ship and featured a sunken center section with brass and crystal accents.
93 / 100
The Pacific Princess‘ lobby was crudely recreated on a studio set for the Love Boat series. The real lobby was an elegant space with a grand staircase and a double deck Carrara marble wall adorned with an abstract bronze sculpture of birds.
94 / 100
Modest and subdued by today’s standards, this was one of Pacific Princess’ forward-facing suites.
95 / 100
In 1975, Pacific Princess donned P&O’s buff funnel colors and operated for just one season out of Australia.
96 / 100
The famed Love Boat remained a fixture in the Princess Cruises fleet until 2002, when it was sold to Royal Caribbean-owned Pullmantur Cruises and renamed Pacific for cruises in the Spanish market.
97 / 100
Pullmantur chartered the ship to Quail Cruises in 2008. Later that year, the Pacific was sent to Genoa for a much-needed refit.
98 / 100
After a dispute between the owners and the shipyard, refitting work was halted and the Pacific was laid up and left to slowly deteriorate.
99 / 100
In 2013, the former Love Boat icon was finally towed off to a Turkish scrapyard under the name Acif and broken up at Aliaga, Turkey, vanishing from existence in early 2014.
100 / 100
By 1975, Princess Cruises was well on its way to becoming one of the world’s leading cruise lines with its trio of sleek, Scandinavian-designed cruise ships, the Pacific Princess, Island Princess and Sun Princess. All three vessels would have a connection to the Love Boat television series that would lead not only to exponential growth for Princess but the cruise industry at large.

Stops along the west coast of South America will include Manta, Ecuador; Callao, Peru (near Lima); and Santiago, Chile. A diversion westward to remote Easter Island also is planned.

After rounding Cape Horn at the bottom of South America, Island Princess will head to the Falkland Islands for a short stop before continuing northward to Puerto Madryn and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Stops in Brazil include Rio de Janeiro and Armacao dos Buzios. 

Fares for the voyage start at $8,999.10 per person, based on double occupancy.

… and deploy new ship to Caribbean 

Princess also recently revealed the destination where its next new ship will spend its first winter: The Caribbean. 

Debuting in 2019, the 143,700-ton Sky Princess will operate seven-night voyages to the region out of Fort Lauderdale starting in December of that year. The voyages will come after a previously announced series of sailings in the Mediterranean starting in October.

Princess also revealed that Sky Princess would feature cabins that can accommodate up to five people — a first for the line. To be called Sky Suites, the rooms will be the largest accommodations on Sky Princess and offer 270-degree views from the top of the vessel. They'll also offer the largest balconies in the Princess fleet and come with special amenities.

The newly announced Caribbean sailings will kick off with a three-day, round-trip cruise out of Fort Lauderdale departing on Dec. 4, 2019. The vessel then sails on alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries round-trip from Fort Lauderdale from Dec. 7, 2019 through April 4, 2020.

USA TODAY Cruises:  The crazy things cruise lines are painting on ships 

Photos: The crazy things cruise lines are painting on their ships