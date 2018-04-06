Photo tour: Viking Cruises' Viking Sun

Cruise lines are constantly tweaking their schedules. Sometimes it's just the addition of a single port to a long-established itinerary. Other times it's the rollout of an all-new route.

Here, some of the more notable new itinerary announcements from recent weeks.

Viking plans longest world cruise ever

Fast-growing Viking will operate an around-the-world sailing in 2019 that lasts 245 days — a new record for a continuous world voyage, according the line.

Starting in London on Aug. 31, 2019, the trip will take place on the 930-passenger Viking Sun and include stops at 113 ports in 59 countries. The ship will visit every continent except Antarctica.

Sun will follow a westerly route around the globe, starting with a trans-Atlantic crossing that includes stops in Iceland, Greenland and Canada. From there, Sun will visit ports along the east coast of the USA and in Bermuda and the Caribbean before traveling down and around South America.

From South America, Sun will head up the west coast of Central America and the USA before crossing the Pacific to French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia. From Australia, the ship will proceed to Asia for stops in more than half a dozen countries before heading through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean. Final calls will take place along the west coasts of Spain and Portugal.

Fares for the Ultimate World Cruise, as it's being called, start at $92,990 per person. Customers who book by Dec. 31 will receive a $4,000 credit toward extra-charge shore excursions and land programs as well as a $2,000 credit toward on-board spending.

The voyage will be the longest ever at Viking.

Carnival, too, plans its longest sailing …

Carnival Cruise Line in 2019 will offer a 24-day sailing from Long Beach, Calif. to Singapore — its longest single departure ever.

Kicking off Oct. 5, 2019, the trans-Pacific voyage on the 3,006-passenger Carnival Splendor will include calls in Guam, Vietnam and Malaysia — all firsts for a Carnival sailing from North America.

The trip also will feature extended port calls at Maui and Honolulu, Hawaii. Another highlight will be a westward passing of the International Date Line, resulting in the date being turned back by a day.

Specializing in fun-focused sailings to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, Carnival is best known for shorter trips lasting three days to a week.

... and Cuba cruises from Charleston

Carnival in 2019 also will become the first cruise line to offer cruises to Cuba from Charleston, S.C.

Carnival says the 3,002-passenger Carnival Sunshine will launch the sailings on Nov. 21, 2019 with a four-day voyage. The ship then will operate eight five-day trips from Charleston to Cuba departing between Jan. 6 and April 27, 2020. The four-day sailing will feature a call at Havana. The five-day voyage will add a visit to Freeport in The Bahamas.

At 102,853 tons, Sunshine will become the biggest cruise ship ever to call in Havana.

Carnival also recently announced nine new Cuba sailings for 2019 out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on the Carnival Triumph and one Cuba trip out of Tampa on the Carnival Paradise. Also announced were four Cuba sailings out of Miami on the Carnival Victory and Carnival Sensation.

The sailings are in addition to a series of 2019 sailings to Cuba out of Miami and Tampa announced in February and April, respectively.

Princess to send ship around South America …

Princess Cruises is planning another circumnavigation of South America for 2020.

The 58-day voyage on the 2,200-passenger Island Princess will begin Jan. 9, 2020 and include more than a dozen stops in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and French Guiana.

Dubbed Circle South America, the trip also will feature stops at Puntarenas, Costa Rica and the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Barbados and Antigua.

After an initial stop in Cartagena, Colombia, Island Princess will head through the Panama Canal to follow a counter-clockwise circle around South America.

Stops along the west coast of South America will include Manta, Ecuador; Callao, Peru (near Lima); and Santiago, Chile. A diversion westward to remote Easter Island also is planned.

After rounding Cape Horn at the bottom of South America, Island Princess will head to the Falkland Islands for a short stop before continuing northward to Puerto Madryn and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Stops in Brazil include Rio de Janeiro and Armacao dos Buzios.

Fares for the voyage start at $8,999.10 per person, based on double occupancy.

… and deploy new ship to Caribbean

Princess also recently revealed the destination where its next new ship will spend its first winter: The Caribbean.

Debuting in 2019, the 143,700-ton Sky Princess will operate seven-night voyages to the region out of Fort Lauderdale starting in December of that year. The voyages will come after a previously announced series of sailings in the Mediterranean starting in October.

Princess also revealed that Sky Princess would feature cabins that can accommodate up to five people — a first for the line. To be called Sky Suites, the rooms will be the largest accommodations on Sky Princess and offer 270-degree views from the top of the vessel. They'll also offer the largest balconies in the Princess fleet and come with special amenities.

The newly announced Caribbean sailings will kick off with a three-day, round-trip cruise out of Fort Lauderdale departing on Dec. 4, 2019. The vessel then sails on alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries round-trip from Fort Lauderdale from Dec. 7, 2019 through April 4, 2020.

