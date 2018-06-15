These destinations are strictly for fun
No. 2 is Cusco, Peru, with 98% of trips for leisure.
No. 3: Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%)
No. 4: Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%)
No. 5: Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%)
No. 6: Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)
No. 7: Bali, Indonesia (96.7%)
No. 8: Panama City, Panama (96.3%)
No. 9: Orlando, United States (94.1%)
No. 10: Phuket, Thailand (93%)

Looking for a place where everyone is out to have a good time? Turns out that can be quantified. 

An analysis of booking records by Mastercard shows the destinations where visitors are most likely to be traveling for leisure and not business. And the list happens to be a who's who of some of the world's most appealing destinations. Take a tour of all-play, no-work hot spots in the slideshow above.

Top 20 countries where English travels well
So you want to travel the world, but you're worried about your language skills? There's good news: Many countries around the world are quite accommodating to English speakers, and the annual English Proficiency Index by EF Education First ranks them.
No. 20: Czech Republic.
No. 19: Hungary.
No. 18: Portugal.
No. 17: Romania.
No 16: Serbia.
No. 15: Philippines.
No. 14: Switzerland.
No. 13: Malaysia.
No. 12: Belgium.
No. 11: Poland.
No. 10: Austria.
No. 9: Germany.
No. 8: South Africa.
No. 7: Luxembourg.
No. 6: Finland.
No. 5: Singapore.
No. 4: Norway.
No. 3: Denmark.
No. 2: Sweden.
No. 1: The Netherlands.
The English Proficiency Index by EF Education First also ranks the 10 countries where you're most likely to struggle if you don't know the local language.
No. 10: Mongolia.
No. 9: Saudi Arabia.
No. 8: Angola.
No. 7: Kuwait.
No. 6: Cameroon.
No. 5: Algeria.
No. 4: Cambodia.
No. 3: Libya.
No. 2: Iraq.
No. 1: Laos.
