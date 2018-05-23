NFL players can no longer kneel during the national anthem

Colin Kaepernick started it to protest racial inequality. President Trump enflamed it into a national debate about patriotism. Now the controversy over kneeling during The Star-Spangled Banner at football games has changed NFL policy. The league passed a rule Wednesday to outlaw any outward protest to the American flag during the national anthem, an offense punishable by a fine. The NFL mandates that players and team personnel present on the sideline "shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem." Don’t want to? Stay in the locker room, the policy says. Or, your team could fine you. Vice President Pence tweeted, "#Winning." Is it really a victory? Nah. Players will find ways to protest. Perhaps it's more about the NFL brand.

National anthem sparks protests at sporting events

Trump can't block you on Twitter anymore

In Twitter law, the right to block a troll belongs to everyone — except President Trump. A federal judge in New York ruled Wednesday the president can’t block any of his 52 million followers because of their political views. The feed is considered a “public forum” and protected by the First Amendment. This means the president can’t stop people from replying to one of his many, many, many tweets.

Why it’s become OK to knock an ailing John McCain

Politics has always been a blood sport, but as death nears, even the most hardened political rivals set straight their differences. Not for Sen. John McCain. The ailing Arizona Republican, diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, isn’t getting a shred of the humanity paid to other dying leaders throughout history. Even the most controversial politicians — Alexander Hamilton, for example — were revered by rivals and enemies in their final days. In recent weeks, as concern over McCain’s health grows, the war hero has been dismissed as a traitor, a liberal or, worst of all, irrelevant. Is it President Trump, political upheaval or social media driving the name-calling? Who knows? But the new rules have become clear. As one expert explained, “Everything is fair game.”

Patients say their campus doctor asked them to 'strip naked'

The hotline is open and at least 300 patients have called the University of Southern California with information about a longtime campus doctor's alleged sexual misconduct. Four women filed the first lawsuit and claim USC knew about the alleged behavior by George Tyndall "for years" and did nothing. Tyndall told patients to "strip naked" and touched them inappropriately, the lawsuit claims. (Let's pause to reflect on how similar this is to the Larry Nassar/Michigan State University case.) Southern California officials say they addressed claims of misconduct going back to 2013. But the lawsuit says claims against the physician date back to "at least the year 2000." The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Tyndall and the university.

Be careful how often you return Amazon orders

The flip side to the ease and convenience of online shopping is sometimes an item doesn't work out. Amazon has made the return process almost as easy as buying. Be warned: Returning too many things could get you banned from the service. Another warning: This woman was nailed with a $7,000 shipping charge after ordering toilet paper on Amazon. Here's how to avoid that.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com