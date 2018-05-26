KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Actress Kate Bosworth is helping to cultivate the movie industry in Montana.

Bosworth and her husband, director-screenwriter Michael Polish, are launching a two-week film school in July at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, with sessions taught by industry professionals.

In a tweet earlier this week, Bosworth says the goal is to create a "hands-on approach to the moviemaking process."

Polish says the course through the Montana Institute for the Arts will demonstrate taking a project from script to screen.

Polish and Bosworth were married in 2013 in Philipsburg and split their time between Los Angeles and a home in Bigfork. Bosworth's first movie role was in "The Horse Whisperer," which was filmed in Montana.

The institute's executive director is Flathead County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Bruyer, who works in the film industry as a tactical and military consultant.

