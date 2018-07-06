Designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her New York City dwelling.
Fashion designer Kate Spade’s death  this week has reminded Americans of the enormous toll of suicide, a growing problem that claims nearly 45,000 lives a year.

Suicide rates in the U.S. have risen nearly 30% since 1999, according to a report released Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicides increased in both men and women, in all ethnic groups and in both urban and rural areas. Suicide and “self-harm,” a category that includes attempted suicides, cost the nation $70 billion a year in medical care and lost work time.

Nearly half of people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition, according to the CDC. Family members have given different accounts of Spade’s struggle. In media interviews, her sister, Reta Saffo, has said that she believes the designer suffered from bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression. The designer’s husband said in a statement that she “suffered from depression and anxiety for many years” and “was actively seeking help” before she died on Tuesday. 

Regardless of the exact diagnosis, it seems that Spade was among the millions of Americans suffering from serious mental illness, said Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, who has no personal knowledge of the case. The country needs to take suicide and mental illness more seriously, said Lieberman, noting that both depression and bipolar disorder can be treated successfully, and that suicide is often preventable.

“Suicide is not an acceptable outcome for depression,” Lieberman said.

Although more Americans die from suicides than car accidents or opioids, the stigma of mental illness prevents suicide from getting much attention, apart from fleeting news coverage when celebrities, such as comedian Robin Williams, take their own lives, Lieberman said.

People suffering from serious mental illness are at high risk of suicide, said Dr. Jennifer Payne, director of the Women's Mood Disorders Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital. About 10% of people with major depression die of suicide. About 15% of people with bipolar disorder die from suicide.  

Mental illness generally first appears when people are in their teens or 20s. Sometimes, however, friends and families of people with a milder form of bipolar disorder — one that does not induce psychotic behavior — can mistake their condition for depression, Payne said. People who experience milder manic episodes— called hypomania — can seem energetic and productive, rather than deranged.

It’s also common for people with mental illness to suffer from multiple conditions, such as bipolar disorder and panic disorder, Lieberman said. A proportion of people with mental illness also suffer from substance abuse, as well, sometimes “self-medicating” to ease their moods.

Remembering Kate Spade: 1962-2018
01 / 15
On June 5, 2018, law-enforcement officials said fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, was found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. Click forward to revisit her career, like this 2004 photo of her posing with her handbags and shoes from that season's collection.
02 / 15
Spade wasn't actually Kate Spade yet when she started her company in 1993 after leaving her job as an editor at "Mademoiselle." Born Katharine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan, she married fellow Arizona State grad Andy Spade, the brother of actor David, in 1994. The couple, seen here in 2017, began selling off their ownership stake in 1999, first to Neiman Marcus Group and then Liz Claiborne Inc. in 2006. (The Kate Spade brand is now owned by Coach Inc,, which later rebranded itself as Tapestry.) A decade later, they launched a new bag and shoe company, Frances Valentine, named for their daughter, now 13.
03 / 15
Kate Spade, seen here at a Tribeca Film Festival event in May 2006, was known for her feminine designs and pops of color, like the clutch seen here.
04 / 15
Kate Spade, seen here sporting her customary pop of color, attends at the 2002 Ace Awards celebrating the accessories industry.
05 / 15
In 2002, Kate Spade, third from left, appeared as herself on "Just Shoot Me," a NBC sitcom set at a fashion magazine, opposite her real-life brother-in-law, David Spade. (From left: David Spade, George Segal, Kate Spade, Wendie Malick and Laura San Giacomo).
06 / 15
Kristen Ligocki checks out a Kate Spade bag at a publicity shop set up in New York's Soho district in November 2003.
07 / 15
That year, Kate Spade designed the uniforms for the Delta Airlines spinoff Song Airlines.
08 / 15
Here, Kate Spade poses with fellow designer Michael Kors pose at a CFDA-sponsored photography exhibit in New York in 2004.
09 / 15
In February 2006, Kate Spade curated a gallery exhibit of works by photographer Slim Aarons at at Fred Segal Cafe. Here, she poses with with brother-in-law David.
10 / 15
2006 also brought some free advertising for Kate Spade: Anne Hathaway's character in 'The Devil Wears Prada' carried a gold rectangular Kate Spade handbag.
11 / 15
The spring 2007 collections from Kate Spade & Jack Spade Spring are seen at Kate Spade's New York flagship store, in September 2006.
12 / 15
Kate Spade clutches are displayed during a 2006 event unveiling that season's offerings as well as those from the company's men's line, Jack Spade.
13 / 15
For the 2007 Met Gala, Spade popped in a ladylike ensemble consisting of a white top, black bubble skirt and hot-pink tights and heels. Spade was also honored twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (aka the Oscars of Fashion): first as "America's New Fashion Talent in Accessories" in 1996 and later in 1998 as best accessory designer.
14 / 15
In 2006, Kate and Andy Spade sold the company to Liz Claiborne, Inc., in order to spend more time with their new daughter Frances. She handed over the design reins the following year. Here, they and cosmetic entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, right, field questions from Ellen DeGeneres, left, at an American Express event in July 2006.
15 / 15
After Kate Spade left in 2007 and Deborah Lloyd took over as chief creative officer, the brand began expanding beyond bags and shoes to include clothing, jewelry, bedding and fragrances.

Although drugs such as lithium can effectively treat bipolar disorders, some people with the condition are reluctant to use the medication because they feel it dulls their creativity, Payne said.

Although mental illness can be life-threatening, many people with depression or bipolar disorder lead successful lives. Actresses Carrie Fisher and Margot Kidder spoke openly about coping with bipolar disorder. Pop stars Mariah Carey and Demi Lovato also have acknowledged having bipolar disorder.

Abraham Lincoln spoke of his depression, and some now believe that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill suffered from bipolar disorder, said Dr. Ken Duckworth, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Psychologist Kay Redfield Jamison, a professor at Johns Hopkins who has bipolar disorder, has written of the link between bipolar disorder and creativity in her book “Touched With Fire: Manic-Depressive Illness and the Artistic Temperament.”

Payne said she doesn’t hide her daughter’s bipolar diagnosis. Her daughter has been hospitalized at the hospital where she works. But her daughter is also a successful college student, who earns straight A’s and wins awards for her poetry.

Beyond medication, people with bipolar disorder can benefit from psychotherapy, which can help them recognize triggers and early warning signs that they may be entering a manic episode, Duckworth said.

He advises patients to keep regular schedules, including waking up, exercising and going to sleep at the same time every day. He counsels patients in college not to pull all-nighters or stay up late at parties. Getting enough sleep can be vital.

Duckworth notes that his father suffered from bipolar disorder and was hospitalized 25 times. Although he gambled heavily during his manic episodes, his father maintained a steady job and a 52-year marriage, Duckworth said.

At his funeral, he was so well-loved,” Duckworth said. “It was impossible to tell he had bipolar disorder.”

