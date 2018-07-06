Adult film star Stormy Daniels receives a key to the city of West Hollywood, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, earned international headlines for her legal battle with President Trump over an alleged affair she claims the pair had a decade ago. West Hollywood Mayor John Duran proclaiming ``Stormy Daniels Day'' in West Hollywood, recognized Clifford for "her leadership in the #RESIST movement.''

A Beverly Hills attorney who represented Stormy Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against her Thursday, one day after the adult film actress claimed the lawyer colluded against her in connection with an alleged affair with President Trump.

Keith Davidson's lawsuit, filed in federal court and obtained by CNN, also targeted Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti.

The new lawsuit denies allegations laid out in Daniels' lawsuit filed Wednesday that claimed Davidson worked with Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen and acted as a "puppet" for Cohen and the president and "colluded" against Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

Davidson represented Daniels during negotiations for a non-disclosure agreement, in which she agreed to stay silent about her claims of an affair with Trump in exchange for $130,000.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Daniels and Avenatti included text messages between Davidson and Cohen. The lawsuit claimed the text messages show the pair worked together behind-the-scenes and without Daniels' knowledge to help Trump.

Davidson denied the claims and filed a counterclaim in federal court in Los Angeles.

There was no immediate reaction from Daniels, Avenatti or Cohen to the legal action taken Thursday by Davidson.

Davidson said he only spoke with Cohen to help Daniels achieve her aim of profiting off of her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, according to CNN.

Davidson's lawsuit represents the latest twist in an ongoing legal saga rooted in Daniels' alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

