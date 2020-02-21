KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are trying to determine if an animal killed a 13-year-old boy.

13-year-old Corey Godsey was found dead on a mountainside behind a residence in the Montgomery Creek Road area on Tuesday in Knott County.

Autopsy reports from state medical examiners confirmed the juvenile died from injuries consistent with an animal attack. It’s still unclear what type of animal might have been involved.

That area is mountainous and, according to residents, surrounded by strip mines.

Shane Everage has lived in a house on the road for more than 30 years. In that time, he said sometimes his family would notice some of their chickens go missing, but never more than a few.

“I mean we’ve heard of coyotes being around, wild hogs and etcetera but nothing like this,” said Everage.

Everage said he’s shocked to think there may be an animal roaming near his home that could attack someone.

“As far as being scared, we’ve lived here all our lives,” said Everage. “I think it makes you look over your shoulder a little bit more like, ‘Is there something here that has went ballistic?’”

Everage said he really feels for the family.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through. I’m so sorry for whatever happened and I hope they find some answers.”

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Corey's funeral expenses.

There is also a Facebook page doing a benefit auction to raise money for the family.

Benefit Auction for Corey Godsey Thirteen year old Corey Godsey was tragically killed 02/18/2020 during an animal attack. We are asking our community and friends to please help with the expense of this sweet child's funeral. Any...

Knott County is located about 2.5 hours southeast of Lexington and about two hours north of Kingsport.