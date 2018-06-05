PAHOA, Hawaii – Hawaii’s tourism machine never grinds to a stop.

Even in the face of flowing lava and earthquakes.

While the “trouble in paradise” news of the last week has been tragic for many who live in close proximity to the Kilauea volcano, most of the island’s 200,000 residents are nowhere near it, said Ross Birch, the executive director of the Hawaii Visitors Bureau. The association represents businesses on Hawaii Island, commonly known as the “Big Island.”

“The lava has been flowing for the last 35 years continuously,” he said Sunday. “The impacted area is less than 10 square miles on an island with 4,028 square miles.”

Lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes.

Hotel cancellations have been few, Birch reported. “There have been very little to none,” he said. Some 99% of the island is “unaffected,” he said.

The two main areas that attract tourists — the cities of Kona and Hilo, home to the two main airports, are on opposite sides of the island, and far from the volcano.

In downtown Hilo, about 35 miles from the lava flow, Sunday afternoon rolled on unaffected. Families picnicked in parks and sunscreen-slathered tourists marveled at the blue water and bright sunshine as kids fished off the lava rocks ringing the harbor.



The lava flow is sending up a large column of smoke and moisture, but from Hilo it’s indistinguishable from the other white clouds dotting the sky.



Scenic helicopter tours continued uninterrupted, if even more popular than usual. Tourist flights are being kept away from the main flow for safety concerns: Some of the lava has been spitting nearly 200 feet into the air.

“Hilo is fine. The air quality is fine; it’s a beautiful day out today,” said Maria Macias, the co-owner of the Hale Kai Hawaii bed and breakfast in Hilo. “We’re not in the path of the lava.”

The TV reports give the impression that the entire island is burning down, “but that’s not the case,” she said.

What has happened is that the the top tourist spot on the island, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park did close down after the weekend earthquake — but is expected to reopen shortly, Birch said.

The park is home to the island’s popular lava hikes, where guides walk guests miles out onto a nearby flow to watch small flows ooze from the ground.

Kristian Yamashiro, 16, jumps into the ocean off a dock in Hilo.

The road that brings motorists from Hilo to Kona, on Route 19's Hilo-Hamakua Coast, which passes by the park, has consistently remained open, Birch said.

Macias received one cancellation in the aftermath of Kilauea, but she reached out to the client, who lives in China, explained the situation and he decided to come after all, she said.

“Life goes on as normal,” she said. “That said, we’ve seen a lot of our friends affected by the lava flow, and it’s been devastating to them. Some of them don’t have homes to go back to.” She said her friends do not live in the Hilo area.

Birch said that a 2017 eruption that sent lava directly into the ocean waters was more dramatic but didn’t get the attention this year’s is attracting because of the destruction.

Still, he reported that average occupancy is at an all-time high, with 82-83% of available rooms booked.

Hawaii Island is the second most populous island, after Oahu, with Maui at no. 3, Birch said.

