WASHINGTON – Celebrity sighting at the White House: Kim Kardashian arrived Wednesday for a meeting on prison reform.

The reality television star is also hoping to speak with President Donald Trump about a pardon or clemency for a Tennessee man serving a lifetime prison sentence on drug charges.

"Today at the White House, members of the administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process," Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley said. "The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review."

Kardashian has attended at least one other prison reform meeting at the Trump White House. She spoke last year with senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also hosted Wednesday's session.

The White House guest list included Kim Kardashian West; she is married to rap singer and record producer Kanye West.

Earlier this year, Kardashian went to the White House to lobby for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson; Trump eventually granted clemency to Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who spent more than two decades in prison on drug charges.

More: 'It’s so unfair': Kim Kardashian working to free another convicted felon serving life

TMZ, which first reported Kardashian's latest White House trip, said she is seeking a pardon or clemency for Chris Young, who is serving life in a Tennessee prison for cocaine and marijuana possession.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com