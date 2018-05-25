You’re not alone if the words “gas station chicken” don’t exactly get your appetite going. But Louisiana-based Krispy Krunchy Chicken and its more than 2000 independent operators are in the business of changing taste buds and minds.

Americans love chicken. For evidence, you need look no further than the increasingly chicken-heavy menus at McDonald’s and Taco Bell and the astounding success of Chick-fil-A — on track to become the country’s third-largest fast food chain by 2020 according to a widely reported 2018 Technomics report, falling behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks in sales. Last year, four fried chicken restaurants – Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Zaxby’s and Wingstop — were among the ten fastest-growing fast-food chains in America.

According to market intelligence agency Mintel, the number of fried chicken sandwiches on U.S. menus increased by 25% between mid-2016 and mid-2017.

From a consumer perspective, the main difference between those fast-food restaurants and Krispy Krunchy Chicken, or KKC, is that rather than picking up your meal in a drive-thru, KKC ‘s Cajun marinade injected chicken is primarily sold inside gas stations and convenience stores.

Not a traditional franchise, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a “branded concept.” Allison Shapiro, KKC’s Director of Communications and Technology, explains, “The only thing that the operator pays for the KKC concept is equipment and graphics. No franchise fees, no royalty fees - and all training is free.” Operators order their inventory directly from KKC’s distributors but they keep the money they make from sales.

KKC began in 1989 when founder Neal Onebane began frying chicken at one of his Lafayette, Louisiana convenience stores. True to its roots, KKC’s business model focuses on partnering with owners of existing convenience and grocery stores with few exceptions.

The Krispy Krunchy Chicken franchise operates mainly out of gas stations across the country

Courtesy of Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Among the almost 30 locations in Atlanta, chicken fans can find KKC at multiple Exxon gas stations and Circle K convenience stores. In Los Angeles, where KKC has two of their elusive standalone locations, the chicken can also be found at area 76 stations and inside of a strip mall Chinese food restaurant.

One such operator is Shobhan Chokski who, along with two partners, owns and operates two Philadelphia gas station convenience stores with Krispy Krunchy Chicken counters.

“We wanted to do something more unique than the typical roller grill or pizza,” Chokski says.

By partnering with convenience stores and gas stations, KKC has managed to reach night owls, truck and taxi drivers and others whose schedules often leave them with few quick-food options.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Krispy Krunchy Chicken location inside of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles. on Aug. 8, 2015.

Courtesy of Krispy Krunchy Chicken

“We’re really popular after 9 p.m. until around 3 a.m.” says Chokski who made the decision to keep his locations open 24 hours after noting the late-night and early-morning demand for KKC’s fried chicken, seafood, honey butter biscuits and various sides. “I never thought people would want fried chicken at 7 a.m. but, people do. So now we’re open 24 hours at both of our current locations.”

Although Krispy Krunchy isn’t exactly the new chicken in town, the company saw a record year in 2017 - opening 509 locations and enjoying increasing popularity though Shapiro notes, “We're in less than 2 percent of convenience stories in the U.S., so we have a lot of potential growth there.”

Soon KKC will open its first location in Mexico and is currently exploring opportunities in the Caribbean. The company’s profile has also benefited from some pretty high-profile co-signs. “More and more people discover us every day and yes, our sales have grown and continue to grow. Though, we were surprised as anyone when we were mentioned by Top Chef competitor and restaurateur Dale Talde as his favorite fried chicken,” says Shapiro.

While praise for gas station fried chicken from culinary giants like Talde may be surprising, the reality is there’s a lot happening in the gas station and convenience store quick food business.

Casey’s General Store, an Iowa-based convenience store and gas station chain with more than 2000 locations, offers burgers, salads and most notably, pizza for either take-out or delivery.

There are also plenty of independent restaurants operating out of gas stations and truck stops that have amassed cult followings. In California, the Whoa Nellie Deli’s fish tacos and ahi sashimi are favorites among visitors to the Yosemite National Park and in Dallas, Texas, when you fill up your tank at The Green Spot you can also fill your belly with locally sourced meats, vegan meal and dessert options and kombucha on tap.

But we’re likely still some time away from expecting a great meal at our local stations. “People still expect dry chicken that’s been sitting out for hours,” says Chokski. “The conversation I have the most with my customers is them saying ‘wow, I did not expect this to be so good.’”

