Four varieties of Kroger brand tomato sauces, ranging in price, at the Enquirer Studio in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Sam Greene

Kroger on Wednesday announced the launch of a new e-commerce venture, Kroger Ship, which offers shoppers bulk and smaller orders of groceries sent directly to their homes.

The new service is being launched in Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville and Houston. The nation's largest supermarket chain plans to expand the service to more markets in the coming months.

No fresh, frozen or refrigerated items are available yet with the service but there are 50,000 pantry items to choose from. National brands, like Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, plus 5,000 items from Kroger's house brands (Private Selection, Simple Truth, Kroger, Psst.. and more) are available.

More: Salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Kroger and Walgreen's may be contaminated

More: Kroger may expand Visa credit card ban to more stores

More: Kroger hopes to slash into P&G's Gillette razor blade business

Customers ordering more than $35 worth of items in a single order get free shipping, otherwise there will be a $4.99 delivery charge after the initial launch phase.

“Kroger Ship is our next step in creating a seamless experience that allows our customers to shop when and how they want,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief digital officer.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com