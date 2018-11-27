Coming soon to Las Vegas: Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and other big-name concerts Lady Gaga is performing a string of shows at The Park Theater at Park MGM resort beginning Dec. 28, 2018. Lady Gaga Rock band Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019. Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019. Gwen Stefani performs at her "Just a Girl'' show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6. Britney Spears at the announcement of her new concert residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort. Shows begin Feb. 13, 2019. Celine Dion performs during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Celine Dion has had a long running show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rock band Chicago returns to The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas for an 8 show engagement on Feb. 8. Elton John ended a long running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. He performed 450 shows. James Taylor recently announced a 12-show run in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Shows begin April 17, 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum begins a residency at The Palms Casino Resort in February 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum begin a residency at the Palms Casino Resort in February 2019. Mariah Carey began her second residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. Shows continue in 2019. Mariah Carey performs during a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Country music stars Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The shows continue through December 2018. The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6. Smokey Robinson will launch at show at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum announced their first Las Vegas residency. It begins in February 2019 at The Palms Casino Resort.

Celine Dion and Mariah Carey are getting some high profile company in Las Vegas Strip in 2019.

Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and country trio Lady Antebellum are among the new entertainers taking up residency in the vacation and convention Mecca, each performing multiple shows at one venue rather than a single stop on a nationwide concert tour.

Add in a new show for Las Vegas veteran Britney Spears, and the slate was impressive enough to warrant a mention on an otherwise dry earnings conference with Wall Street analysts in November.

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren told analysts the casino and lodging giant has "never had a lineup'' to rival that at the new Park Theater at the Park MGM resort, the reincarnation of the old Monte Carlo. Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Spears will call the Park MGM home. Lady Gaga kicks things off with her first show on Dec. 28.

Las Vegas has been a haven for music headliners since the Rat Pack days, but the modern trend of residencies and extended or limited engagements dates to Dion.

The Canadian powerhouse was the original resident, with The Colosseum at Caesars Palace essentially built for her first run, which began in March 2003 and ended in December 2007. Elton John followed soon after and ended his second run at The Colosseum in May.

The Colosseum, which has hosted a bunch of big names including Bette Midler and Rod Stewart and where Cher wraps up her a long residency in 2019, was named venue of the decade in its size category by Billboard magazine in 2010 based on gross sales.

Entertainers like residences and extended engagements because the deals are lucrative — Lady Gaga is getting a reported $1 million per show for her two-year residency, Variety reported after deal was announced in late 2017 — and because it gives them a temporary home base that touring does not offer.

Casino resorts duke it out for big name musical acts because it gives them a bigger piece of visitors' entertainment dollars. Nearly six in 10 visitors attended shows during their stay and of those 21 percent saw a headliner act, according to the 2017 Las Vegas Visitor Profile by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

"People have a lot more choices with where they go and what they do,'' said David Schwartz, director of the Center for Gaming Research at the University of Las Vegas Nevada. "They're (the casino hotels) definitely trying to tap into that non-gaming spend.''

Schwartz said the success of Celine Dion's shows at the Colosseum proved the shows attract first time visitors, too. The last performance is scheduled for June.

"There were people who might not have have come to Vegas who did to see Celine's show,'' he said.

In August, when tickets went on sale to Aerosmith's "Deuces are Wild'' show at Park MGM, fans took to social media to brag about getting tickets and planning their Vegas getaway.

I just bought tickets to see @Aerosmith and @IamStevenT in Vegas next April. I am giddy excited! This has been the top of my MUST SEE concert list for years. I cannot wait to rock with the icons. — Popeye (@ksav07) August 16, 2018

My dad bought me and Logan Aerosmith tickets in Vegas for my 25th birthday and I couldn’t cry any more than I am rn — Hayley Wiggins (@hayleywiggeems) September 15, 2018

Schwartz said today's Las Vegas music lineup offers something for everyone in contrast to the days of Frank Sinatra and Wayne Newton.

"It's much more diverse,'' he said.

Here's a look at 7 new concert residencies in Las Vegas

For long-term residencies, dates listed are dates announced so far. Additional dates will be added.

Lady Gaga

Where: Park MGM (the former Monte Carlo)

Dates: A combined 27 shows between Dec. 28 and June 9. More dates will be added. There are two shows: "Enigma,'' focusing on her pop hits, and "Jazz and Piano,'' featuring stripped down versions of her hits and some classics.

Details: Park MGM

Aerosmith

Where: Park MGM (the former Monte Carlo)

Dates: 18 performances between April 6 and July 9

Details: Park MGM

Lady Antebellum

Where: Palms Resort Casino

Dates: 15 shows between February 8 and Aug. 31

Details: Palms Casino Resort

Britney Spears

Where: Park MGM (the former Monte Carlo)

Dates: 32 shows between Feb. 15 through Aug. 17

Details: Park MGM

James Taylor

James Taylor recently announced a 12-show run in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Shows begin April 17, 2019.

James_O'Mara

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Dates: 12 shows between April 17 and May 11.

Details: Caesars Palace

Billy Idol

Billy Idol will have 10 shows at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas in 2019.

Palms Casino Resort

Where: Palms Casino Resort

Dates: Five shows in January and five shows in October

Details: Palms Casino Resort

Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson will launch at show at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2019.

Wynn Las Vegas

Where: Wynn Las Vegas

Dates: Feb. 27, March 1-2

Details: wynnlasvegas.com

