The latest search for doomed Malaysian Airways Flight 370 officially ended Tuesday after three months of scouring the Indian Ocean floor without finding the wreckage.

Texas-based Ocean Infinity finished the hunt, after two extensions of the original 90-day time limit.

Flight 370 disappeared March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. An official search of the southern Indian Ocean by Australia, Malaysia and China ended in January 2017.

Malaysia signed a “no cure, no fee” deal with Ocean Infinity in January to resume the search. Ocean Infinity stood to be paid $70 million if it had found the wreckage or black boxes.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s chief executive, said he was disappointed the search was fruitless. He said he hoped to take part in some future search.

Relative of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have a moment of silence during the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 3, 2018. The remembrance event marked the fourth anniversary of the jet's March 8, 2014, disappearance.
“I would firstly like to extend the thoughts of everyone at Ocean Infinity to the families of those who have lost loved ones on MH370,” he said in a statement.

“Part of our motivation for renewing the search was to try to provide some answers to those affected. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we end our current search without having achieved that aim.”

“Whilst clearly the outcome so far is extremely disappointing, as a company, we are truly proud of what we have achieved both in terms of the quality of data we’ve produced and the speed with which we covered such a vast area,” Plunkett said.

“We sincerely hope that we will be able to again offer our services in the search for MH370 in the future,” he added.

