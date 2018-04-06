The start of commercial air service at Paine Field, which was expected to begin this fall with completion of a passenger terminal, could be delayed by renewed Federal Aviation Administration scrutiny.

The Daily Herald of Everett reports the agency has begun what it calls a supplemental environmental assessment of the effect of up to a combined 24 flights per day by Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines to cities throughout the West. (Daily HeraldFlights delayed: FAA revisits air passenger service impact)

A 2012 assessment, which approved of passenger service at Everett's county-owned airport, involved different airlines and only up to 12 flights per day.

The FAA could not say how extensive the study might be, but supplemental environmental assessments typically take six to 18 months. The Daily Herald called the FAA's decision "a surprise move."

Paine Field spokesman Scott North said commercial passenger operations "will begin when the FAA completes its regulatory process. If the FAA approves it, we expect operations to begin late in 2018."

Located about 25 miles north of Seattle, Everett’s Paine Field does not currently have commercial passenger airline service.

But, as home to Boeing’s biggest assembly line, it already is a busy airport that’s well known in aviation circles. Boeing performs final assembly on its 747, 767, 777 and 787 widebody aircraft in Everett. Boeing’s large aircraft keep a heavy flight schedule at the airport, which also hosts some private general aviation flying.

The region's major airport -- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport -- is about 40 miles south of Paine Field. The move to add essential service would essentially make Paine Field a small, secondary airport for Seattle fliers, especially those living north of the city.

Among the current plans for commercial service there, Alaska Airlines was first of the three to announce plans for Everett. It wants to fly 13 daily flights connecting Paine Field to eight destinations: Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County/Santa Ana, Calif.; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, Calif. 

United followed with plans of its own, saying it would fly from Everett with a schedule of six daily flights to be split between its Denver and San Francisco hubs.

Southwest became the third to announce Everett plans, saying it would add five daily flights -- essentially taking up the last of the available flight capacity plained for Paine Field as a new passenger terminal is built there.

