Rescuers attempting to free a youth soccer team from a vast cave in northern Thailand face enormous obstacles if children who can't even swim are to don scuba gear and flee their watery prison before the rainy season ends in the fall.

Two volunteer British divers found the 12 boys and their coach Monday, more than a week after they disappeared into the labyrinth of twisting, narrow tunnels. The Thai military is now leading the international effort to rescue them.

"The average person can't imagine how difficult it would be," said Robert Laird, co-founder of the U.S.-based International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery. "These kids are not diving just to go diving. They are in a life-or-death situation."

Bill Whitehouse, vice chair of the British Cave Rescue Council whose divers found the boys, says rescuers face "significant technical challenges" and serious risks. The Thai rainy season, which can bring unrelenting downpours through November, adds a major wrinkle to the effort, he said.

"There is only a short break in the monsoon and all feasible options for the rescue of the boys are being considered," he said. "Although water levels have dropped, the diving conditions remain difficult. And any attempt to dive the boys and their coach out will not be taken lightly."

Whiteside said equipment and air supplies have been successfully ferried in, enabling the divers to progress farther in to the cave system. Diving lines have been laid to the boys’ location for other divers to shuttle in essential food, comforts and medical supplies.

But he added the boys are located in a relatively small space that would make difficult any attempt to drill wider openings to extricate them.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said the boys will need to use scuba gear to make their way through some tunnels that are underwater. The children would be pushed or pulled with ropes by experienced divers.

Laird, who is not involved in the rescue, said the task is an immense one. He said people learning to scuba dive start in a pool, getting used to the gear before moving forward into open water and then, perhaps, caves.

These boys will be diving in tight spaces amid sharp rocks, flowing water and low or no visibility, he said.

"Every kid is going to be different," Laird said. "Some will be fine with it. Others will be freaked out. They are going to be encountering an environment unknown to them, so you are not going to be able to predict."

Authorities are even considering keeping the boys in the cave until the water completely recedes, even if it means the boys remain in the cave until fall. That however, would be brutal on the children and require many dangerous dives, even for experienced divers, to supply them.

"You have to consider the safety of the children," said U.S. Air Force Captain Jessica Tait, who is at the site with a U.S. rescue contingent. "Whatever decision the Thai government makes, we are fully supportive."

