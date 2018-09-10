The Talking Tech podcast is available for you every day with a quick hit on the latest tech news, gadget reviews, opinion on tech trends and interviews with insiders.

On this page, you'll find quick links to all of our shows.

In November so far, we've covered everything from the latest on Facebook's controversial new Portal video speaker to posing the question —would you really spend nearly $3,000 on a souped up new iPad?

The new iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina display.

Edward C. Baig

How to listen:

You can hear #TalkingTech on:

Stitcher (on both Apple and Android.)

Apple Podcasts (Apple devices only.)

Google Podcasts (Android devices only.)

Spotify

or wherever you like to enjoy online audio.

Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts and "Favorite" us on Stitcher to help Talking Tech reach a wider audience.

For voice command on demand listening:

—iPhone/iPad: Say "Hey Siri, play Talking Tech with Jefferson Graham," and the show will directly come up via voice command.

—Google Home connected speaker: Just say "Hey Google, play Talking Tech with Jefferson Graham."

—Amazon Echo/Alexa: "Alexa, play USA TODAY Talking Tech podcast."

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com