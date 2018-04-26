Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is appearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee. Lawmakers are raising questions about his spending habits, security precautions and large raises to young aides.

In April, Pruitt showed his ability to bat away ethics questions from Democrats when he appeared before two House panels. He responded to lawmakers’ challenges by shifting blame for questioned spending onto subordinates and pledging broadly to make changes.

There has been no slowdown in damaging headlines for Pruitt since then, including revelations from the EPA’s inspector general this week that Pruitt requested and received 24-hour security beginning his first day in office. That challenges Pruitt’s account that the round-the-clock security was a result of threats against him after taking office.

See how Pruitt's responds to tough questions during this latest round before lawmakers by watching the hearing live in the player above.

