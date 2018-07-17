In this file photo taken on August 3, 2016, then-President Barack Obama speaks at the Presidential Summit of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

SOUTH AFRICA - Former president Barack Obama makes his first major speech since leaving office on Tuesday morning.

He will be addressing inequality and other issues while giving a speech at the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

The event has taken place in honor of its founder, Nelson Mandela, every year since 2003.

Global leaders have used the lecture to raise topical issues affecting South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world. This year's theme will be “Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World.”

Organizers for the lecture say about 9,000 people are expected to attend.

