Sgt. Ron Helus, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, died after being shot while responding to a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 8, 2018.

VENTURA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

VENTURA COUNTY, Ca. -- The funeral for Ron Helus, a sheriff's sergeant killed in the Borderline mass shooting, is expected to draw large crowds and shut down roads Thursday.

Sgt. Helus "died a hero" after being shot by a gunman who killed 11 others at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on November 7, 2018.

Helus was among the first to arrive on the scene, entering the bar with a California Highway Patrol officer. Helus exchanged gunfire with the suspect, identified by authorities as Ian David Long, before being shot multiple times. Helus died at the hospital the following morning.

Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department, was looking to retire "in the next year or so," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"Ron was a hard-working, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant," said Dean, trying to hold back tears. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. Tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people."

Helus, 54, is survived by his wife, Karen, and their 24-year-old son, Jordan.

