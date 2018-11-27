A group called Fair Fight, formed by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, is holding a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the federal lawsuit they're planning to file over her loss to former Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

According to a press release issued by Fair Fight, the lawsuit they will be filing will "address the gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections from unconstitutional actions."

Abrams sent out an email Monday afternoon announcing Fair Fight and seeking donations, stating the November General Election was not fair. Abrams' wrote, "It was not fair to the millions of Georgians who were purged from the voting rolls."

Lauren Groh-Wargo, the former campaign manager for Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign, has been named the CEO of Fair Fight.

