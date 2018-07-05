

It's the event where President Trump proposed to Melania, and Taylor Swift danced her way into a romance with Tom Hiddleston. The night that provoked Jay-Z, Beyonce and Solange's infamous elevator fight, a party with enough starpower to inspire Sandra Bullock's fictional heist in this summer's forthcoming movie Ocean's 8.

The occasion, of course, is the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute which corresponds with the opening of a new fashion-centered exhibit.

Traditionally held on the first Monday in May, the evening brings together the biggest names in entertainment, fashion and politics for one night of revelry in New York, which this year unfolds on May 7.

Historically, guests are supposed to dress to match the year's exhibit, often courting controversy when they deviate from the theme. This year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," seems ripe for eyebrow-raising choices from its celebrity attendees.

Before the stars descend on the Met's steps, learn more about the annual event.

