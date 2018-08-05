President Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday will announce plans to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

The decision is expected to anger allies who fear the prospect of a nuclear arms race in the heart of the Middle East.

Many of the president's advisers had urged him to kill the partnership.

Trump has condemned the agreement since his first days on the campaign trail in 2015.

"As I have said many times, the Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," Trump said during a speech at the White House.

