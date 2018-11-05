President Trump delivers a long-awaited address on reducing prescription drug prices. Advocates warn the White House may be focused more on populist messaging than swallowing bitter pills.

During his campaign in 2016, Trump lamented the rising cost of drugs. Last year, he accused pharmaceutical companies of "getting away with murder." He also blasted other countries for controlling prices and vowed to bring the cost of drugs in the U.S. "way down."

Despite the rhetoric, many Americans aren't seeing a change in what they pay out-of-pocket. Studies show the increase in drug prices is having a big impact on American households. An AARP report last year found the average annual price of drugs widely prescribed to seniors increased to $12,951 from $6,425 five years ago.

