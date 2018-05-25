President Trump

ANNAPOLIS, MD. -- President Trump speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2018 on Friday at 10 a.m.

“These fine sailors have spent the last several years preparing to lead the United States Navy in both times of peace and crisis," said President Trump. "My administration will continue to fight to ensure that our military has the necessary resources to fight the brave fight so they may return, safe and sound, to their loving families and friends."

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the U.S. Naval Academy commencement speech in 2017.

