Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., has been arrested on charges of securities and wire fraud.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York has been arrested after being indicted on insider trading charges and lying to federal agents.

Collins, his son Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron's fiancee, are charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and seven counts of securities fraud.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York is holding a press conference at noon to discuss the arrest.

