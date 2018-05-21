WASHINGTON -- Mike Pompeo, the newly-confirmed secretary of State, will unveil what happens now after President Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal that was negotiated in 2015.

European leaders and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have suggested they might try to keep the agreement intact without U.S. involvement, but that would be difficult.

European companies doing business with Iran would have to decide whether they want to keep those accounts if it means alienating the U.S. and possibly facing sanctions.

On Monday, Secretary Pompeo will unveil the next steps in U.S. policy in a 9:00 AM ET press conference.

