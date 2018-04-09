Senate hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were contentious on the first day. Wednesday, Democrats will grill the nominee on his judicial record and legal philosophy.
The battle has been controversial from the start since the nominee will be filling the seat of retiring justice Anthony Kennedy, the court’s swing vote on many key issues including abortion rights, affirmative action and same-sex marriage.
Democrats are complaining of lack of transparency, claiming much of Kavanaugh's record and key documents are being withheld from the public.
“There will be sparks at this hearing. Sparks will fly," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut. "And there will be a lot of heat.”
