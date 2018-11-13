Lorde is claiming Kanye West stole her set designs.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the "Green Light" singer shared images of her tour stage along with similar-looking set-ups from West's performances.

She finished the post with a final thought: "I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves. But don’t steal – not from women or anyone else – not in 2018 or ever.”

In a 2017 interview with Spinoff, Lorde said she worked with Es Devlin on the glass box-type designs.

"It’s hard to come up with stuff that feels new, and with the tank it felt weird and interesting and quite specific to me," she said. "The two of us just built it from the ground up, bouncing ideas back and forth."

It's worth noting West has a decade-plus relationship with the same designer,

In 2016, Devlin shared a photo of the two together, writing, "About this time in October 2005 I began an 11-year conversation with this extraordinary visual artist and musician."

In what appeared to be a response to Lorde's accusations, Devlin posted a series of photos to Instagram Tuesday of a similar set design used in a 2007 English National Opera production of "Carmen" by Georges Bizet.

West has not commented on the accusations.

