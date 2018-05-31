Dash along the dineL.A. Donut Trek
Los Angeles has a vibrant doughnut scene with a variety of shops and tons of creative flavors, such as these at DK's Donuts.
Randy’s Donuts is instantly recognizable for its iconic sculpture that was built in 1953. It’s constructed of gunite and measures 32 feet tall. A variety of movies and a TV series have depicted Randy's.
“You can be an office hero stopping by our shop and picking up a dozen doughnuts for $11,” says Mark Kelegian, owner and president of Randy’s Donuts. “At some other shops, where it’s $60 a dozen, that’s not so easy.” Randy’s Donuts locations in Inglewood and Westfield Century City Mall are on the trek.
Randy’s is known for customized doughnuts, such as gold-colored sugar doughnuts for the Oscars or doughnuts emblazoned with the Lakers logo. Vegan doughnuts can be special ordered. “We emphasize using the best quality and most expensive ingredients,” says Ishmael Garcia, head baker at Randy’s Donuts. The dineL.A. Donut Trek special is a Gold-Dusted Glazed Donut.
“If a person is going to have only one doughnut, they should go for the classic glazed,” says Ismael Garcia, head baker for Randy’s Donuts. Garcia knows what he’s talking about — he’s worked here for 20 years.
Randy’s Donuts is in Inglewood near LAX. Two service windows and two drive-through windows are open 24 hours a day and a small parking lot makes it easy to drop in. Randy's cranks out an amazing 10,000 high-quality doughnuts a day.
“Back in the 1950s, our family came to L.A.,” says Ralph Primo, owner of Primo’s Donuts. “While we were looking for a house we stopped in front of this doughnut shop that was there at the time. Back then, this part of Los Angeles was mostly alfalfa and cornfields. My dad was in the shop for a long time and we were wondering how long he was going to be. When he came out, he said, ‘Well, we just bought a doughnut shop.’”
According to Ralph Primo, owner of Primo’s Donuts, there are three main categories of doughnut shops in L.A. “The franchises, like Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme, the old-school mom-and-pop shops, and the artisanal doughnut makers using the very best ingredients to make an affordable doughnut.”
Primo’s Donuts is located off the 405 Freeway with two parking spaces in the rear. Primo’s opens early seven days a week and closes in the afternoon, so drop by in the morning for the optimum selection. Primo notes that “a second shop is in the works with a planned fall 2018 opening.”
Primo’s dineL.A. Donut Trek special is the phenomenal Sea-Salted Caramel Buttermilk Bar, a visually laid back doughnut packing a flavor punch.
At first glance, a person might think Blinkie’s Donuts is too far to travel to in Woodland Hills, but it’s a breeze making the trek, since it’s a straight shot up the 101 Freeway and less than a mile off the Topanga Canyon Road exit. Blinkie’s has lots of parking and closes at noon. “At the end of the day, whatever we have left we donate to the local church,” says owner Teresa Ngo.
Blinkie’s offers an array of doughnuts featuring Mexican flavors. “This is our community,” says Ngo. “You have to be responsive to your community.” Mexican-themed doughnuts include Mango Tajin, Tamarindo, Horchata and the signature creation for the dineL.A. Donut Trek, the Avocado Donut.
Ngo is effervescent, so be sure to say hello if you drop into Blinkie’s. “Things have changed a lot,” she says. “In the last five years, doughnuts have become trendier and trendier.”
Blinkie's Donuts makes old fashioned, cake, devil's food and raised doughnuts by hand daily.
Looking for more substantial fare? Birdies’ chef Jason Harley also serves fantastic free-range chicken sandwiches. It’s open seven days a week, 24 hours on Friday and Saturday. Birdies is located in downtown Los Angeles and doesn’t have its own parking.
When you drop into this charming and compact restaurant, you’ll find artisanal doughnuts created by the hour, fashioned from King Arthur flour and locally sourced ingredients. Doughnuts at Birdies feature such flavors as Candied Bacon Maple, Lemon Thyme Pistachio, Triple Dark Chocolate, Horchata Twist with Dulce de Leche, and the signature Strawberry Shortcake.
Birdies brings the bling, with the Not-So-Mini Gold Donut for the trek. The doughnut is a chocolate cake concoction made with strawberry jam, Nutella and a champagne glaze, wrapped in edible 24-karat gold leaf. A great choice for a special occasion or a moment of decadence, the doughnut is $45.
California Donuts has been supplying the neighborhood with doughnuts since 1982. Manager Stephanie Kuoch’s parents emigrated from Cambodia and opened the shop. Even a cursory look at the L.A. doughnut scene reveals that opening a doughnut shop in Los Angeles is a popular business venture.
California Donuts has lots of playful creations, including panda and unicorn doughnuts, and Reese’s Pieces or a whole Snickers bar as toppings. Some of the most popular doughnuts utilize colorful and crunchy breakfast cereals, such as Froot Loops, Lucky Charms or Fruity Pebbles. Classic flavors, including glazed, toasted coconut, chocolate and apple fritter are also available, and the Donut Trek special is Orange Creamsicle.
California Donuts is a walk-up window shop, rather than a sit-down eatery, in a mini-mall in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood. There’s a parking lot, although it can get crowded. “Donuts used to be just for breakfast, now it’s also a dessert item,” says manager Stephanie Kuoch. “We actually sell more doughnuts at night.” The shop is open 24 hours.
Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts is an L.A. treasure. Owner Bob Tusquellas bought the shop in 1970 and has been serving up award-winning doughnuts ever since.
Find Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts in The Original Farmers Market with a variety of cake, raised and specialty doughnuts.
“We use the freshest ingredients and bake fresh doughnuts every day,” says Tusquellas. “You’ll never get a day-old doughnut at Bob’s.” The shop’s bakers make at least 30 varieties from Tusquellas’ family recipes. “Taste one of our doughnuts and you’ll know what a perfect doughnut tastes like.” Popular choices include chocolate raised, apple fritter and whimsical kitty-shaped doughnuts.
Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts has put a lot of research and development into creating its Maple Bacon Bar. “We’ll be introducing it on June 1 to coincide with the National Doughnut Day and the opening of dineL.A. Donut Trek,” says owner Bob Tusquellas.
Mayly Tao is the young dynamo and co-owner behind DK’s Donuts, overseeing production and management of the shop and keeping DK’s profile high on social media.
Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest at DK’s Donuts, while Sunday is, surprisingly, the slowest. The shop is open 24 hours in Santa Monica with plenty of parking.
The Hollywood Star Donut is DK’s signature creation for the dineL.A. Donut Trek. Favorites at DK’s Donuts include Strawberry Creamsickle Double Decker O-Nut, a croissant and doughnut hybrid; the world’s first ube donut, utilizing Filipino deep fried purple yam; and the Wow-Nut, a doughnut-waffle hybrid.
As its name implies, Café Dulce is more of a sophisticated café than a doughnut shop. The specially created doughnut for the trek is the Matchata Donut, made with green tea. In addition to doughnuts, Café Dulce serves light fare, including sandwiches, salads and breakfast burritos. All three Café Dulce locations are participating in the dineL.A. Donut Trek -- in USC Village, Little Tokyo and The Row DTLA.
Café Dulce is inside the Japanese Village Plaza Mall, which is an engaging downtown L.A. destination offering an open-air selection of Japanese shops and restaurants in the city’s Little Tokyo neighborhood. There’s metered parking on the streets surrounding Japanese Village Plaza Mall, as well as plenty of somewhat pricey parking lots.
Donut Farm is in the ultra-bohemian L.A. enclave of Silver Lake. While the shop’s façade is unassuming, there’s a lot going on inside. Josh Levine, a San Franciscan activist/musician/white-collar worker brought this vegan doughnut dream to L.A. It’s open daily and there’s a small parking lot; if that’s filled, there’s usually street parking nearby.
The folks at Donut Farm like to refer to the shop as being “level-five vegan.” This is reflected in the care they take in selecting ingredients, right down to organic sugar and flour, for the extensive and creative vegan menu.
At Donut Farm, customers can choose such exotic doughnuts as Whisky Tangerine Fig, Lavender Earl Grey, Sweet Curry and Salted Caramel. The L.A. Sunset Donut made with pomegranate is Donut Farm’s signature creation for the dineL.A. Donut Trek.
Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts’ bright pink corner building is in Hollywood, it’s impossible to miss. There’s plenty of parking, as well as indoor seating. Danny Trego fans will find branded gear, from Trejo-emblazoned baby bibs to coffee mugs.
The man behind Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts is tough guy actor Danny Trejo, of ‘Machete’ and ‘Desperado’ fame. The shop opened in 2017 and is busy putting the final touches on a machete-shaped doughnut in honor of Trejo’s beloved badass character of the same name.
Mexican flavors take center stage at Trejo’s with creations like the Margarita, a raised doughnut flavored with tequila, lime and salt. For the dineL.A. Donut Trek, Trejo’s is serving up a Mango Chile Donut that has Maldon salt, paprika and lime zest.

“If I had all the money in the world, I'd still make movies. But I'd want them to pay me in donuts.”

— Bruce Campbell

Los Angeles' food authority dineL.A. is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the inauguration of a new food trail, or in this case, a food trek — the dineL.A. Donut Trek.

“Doughnuts are very L.A.,” says Stacey Sun, dineL.A.’s director. “The people of L.A. have a reputation for being very health conscious but we also love our carbs. In L.A. almost every corner has a doughnut shop.”

The trek is a selection of 10 of the best doughnut shops in Los Angeles located in a variety of neighborhoods. During the month of June, each shop has created a signature doughnut specifically for the trek, from a $45 doughnut wrapped in edible 24-karat gold leaf, to an avocado doughnut.

“As far as upcoming trends in the L.A. doughnut scene, I see even more playing with international flavors, such as we already see with Mexican flavors and green tea (matchata),” says dineL.A. director Stacey Sun. “Korean cuisine and Israeli/Middle Eastern food are so popular in L.A., and I can see those flavors being incorporated into doughnuts.”

One thing becomes abundantly clear if someone visits 10 doughnut shops in a day or two — the people running things and working are some of the friendliest people in the world. Maybe it’s because the customers are for the most part smiling as they make a purchase. Buying a doughnut is an indulgence of sorts — a brief reprieve from following a strict diet. This pleasure is reflected on both sides of the counter.

More: Indulge in Ohio's official doughnut trail

Sun has advice for those diving into the dineL.A. Donut Trek. “I wouldn’t try to do all 10 shops over a weekend or even a week,” she says. “I’d also plan the trip via neighborhood. For example, do Randy’s, Ralph’s and D&K together grouped out by LAX, or combine shopping at the Grove in West Hollywood with a visit to Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts in L.A. Original Farmer’s Market. Of course, there will be those hardcore donut enthusiasts who will want to do a marathon and visit all 10 shops in one day. Participants have the whole month of June to take part in this family-friendly activity.”

Browse the photo gallery above for a sneak peek inside each stop and a preview of the doughnut specials, plus flavors available anytime you visit. 

