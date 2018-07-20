This Lost Supper won't be lost on you
01 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel, home of the provocative "Sleep No More" show, is offering a new experience. This immersive theater show is called "The Lost Supper – A Hypnotic Dinner Party." It is located in The Attic, a never-before-seen space discovered within the hotel.
02 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel's immersive theater show "The Lost Supper" is a surreal dinner party that involves actors donning animal masks.
03 / 11
Guests at The McKittrick Hotel's "Lost Supper" dinner have to get their seat assignments from hands reaching out from a wall.
04 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
05 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
06 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
07 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
08 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
09 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
10 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
11 / 11
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
636676234476315331-At-The-Illusionists-Table-giafrese-IMG-3034.jpg
The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.
The McKittrick Hotel

NEW YORK--One of the hottest theatrical performances in New York City is not on Broadway.

It’s at The McKittrick Hotel in the trendy Chelsea neighborhood, right by the elevated High Line park.

From now through Sept. 8, The McKittrick will be playing host to The Lost Supper – A Hypnotic Dinner Party. The performance will take place in The Attic, a never-before-seen space that has been discovered within the hotel.

There’s no simple way to describe The Lost Supper. It combines a three-course meal by Chef Pascal Le Seac’h with surreal live, interactive performances.

“Unexpected things happen,” says Khai Nguyen, who is taking in the performance for the second time on a recent night “It’s not a show that you just sit and watch. It’s up close and personal.”

The McKittrick is best known for its immersive Sleep No More show, an adaptation of Macbeth that has little dialogue but lots of strobe lights, lasers, fog, and even some full nudity. The audience members wear full face masks while flitting in and out of various scenarios.   

Yep, people still take the 'Sex and the City' tour

Immersive or interactive theater has become popular throughout the country.

In Las Vegas, Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding, held in the Buca di Beppo restaurant at Bally’s, is a 90-minute interactive show with a full dinner that is always packed. 

San Francisco has The Speakeasy, which provides a Prohibition-era theater experience. The audience can play blackjack, drink cocktails, squeeze through secret passages, watch a dance cabaret, and peek into the dressing room to watch dancers prepare.

In Drunk Shakespeare in New York City, an actor takes five shots of whiskey and attempts to perform Shakespeare while surrounded by the audience.

Building on the success of the seven-year old Sleep No More, The McKittrick is offering other shows for limited engagements.

The tallest hotels for top U.S. brands

Contrary to its name, The McKittrick Hotel is not a hotel. Built in 1939, it was intended to be a decadent luxury hotel. But six weeks before opening, and two days after the outbreak of World War II, the building was condemned and locked up.

Now in addition to its performance spaces, it’s got a rooftop bar, Gallow Green.

Next up for theater-goers will be Scott Silven’s At The Illusionist’s Table, a dining experience involving magic, that will begin on Sept. 15.

The Lost Supper has been so popular that its original run was extended from the end of this month to September.

It begins with a walk through a dark hallway into a dark bar, then into the dining room. Designed to feel like a 1960s dinner party, performers sing and dance on stage and around the guests. Songs include such 1960s hits like “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes.

The performers also interact with each audience member, at times inviting some to dance.

“It was so nice to have an event that completely lets you forget about everything else going on,” says Aly Walansky, who is visiting from Colombia. “It was really just about enjoying the moment. I was taking pictures not for other people, but for me.”

Tickets range from $175 to 195 and include a three-course meal, the signature Sleep No More Cocktail and beer, wine or prosecco. Information: Mckittrickhotel.com

These hotel rooftop bars have raised the bar
01 / 50
The newly opened Boro Roof is located on the 14th floor of the Boro Hotel in Long Island City in the New York City borough of Queens. It offers panoramic views of Manhattan and Queens.
02 / 50
Boro Roof at the Boro Hotel in Long Island City, New York, will introduce a new food concept later this year. In the meantime, guests can order food to go, from the ground-floor restaurant, Beebe’s, including their signature pizzas, They can also order from the restaurant's cafe.
03 / 50
Boro Roof at the Boro Hotel in Long Island City, New York, serves a menu of cocktails, such as the pink Frida and spicy Lady Marmalade.
04 / 50
At the top of the new Pod Brooklyn hotel comes RFTP, a bar and lounge with views of the surrounding Brooklyn neighborhood and the Manhattan skyline.
05 / 50
RFTP at the new Pod Brooklyn has an expansive, landscaped terrace with comfortable lounge seating and a covered bar that seats 20.
06 / 50
RFTP at the new Pod Brooklyn has a modern and minimal design. A standalone sprawling secondary space can be used to host private events for up to 200.
07 / 50
RFTP at new Pod Brooklyn has a “Vegetable Garden," that produces ingredients for dishes served on the roof.
08 / 50
Some drinks served at RFTP at the new Pod Brooklyn: a Grey frosé, red and white sangria, and Pacifico beer on tap.
09 / 50
Arlo SoHo Hotel has a redesigned Arlo Roof Top (A.R.T for short) with a new menu and design.
10 / 50
Arlo SoHo Hotel re-launched its rooftop with the new name, Arlo Roof Top (A.R.T for short), menu and design. The space offers panoramic views of the Hudson River.
11 / 50
Arlo Roof Top (A.R.T for short) is introducing a new cocktail menu curated by Employees Only's Milos Zica with signature drinks such as the Arlo Picante with mezcal, grapefruit juice, and spiced bitters.
12 / 50
Waydown is Ace Hotel Chicago’s rooftop bar and lounge. It is named after a sad song by Illinois native John Prine, it has unobstructed views of the Chicago downtown skyline.
13 / 50
The Waydown at the Ace Hotel Chicago has a cocktail list by Beverage Director Caitlin Laman and bar snacks from chef Pat Sheerin.
14 / 50
Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has sweeping views of the Chicago skyline.
15 / 50
The Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has an extensive cocktail and bar snack menu.
16 / 50
Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has an indoor as well as an outdoor portion.
17 / 50
Waydown at Ace Hotel Chicago has sweeping views of the skyline from both its inside and outside portions.
18 / 50
The Peninsula Chicago has a new hotel overlooking Michigan Avenue--the Z Bar.
19 / 50
The new rooftop Z Bar at the Peninsula Chicago has curated live music and art.
20 / 50
The Peninsula Chicago has a new rooftop bar that debuted in June: the Z Bar.
21 / 50
The new Z Bar Peninsula is off the Magnificent Mile.
22 / 50
The Z Bar at the Peninsula Chicago has a private dining room terrace.
23 / 50
Taverne in the Sky at Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is just yards from the iconic Lambeau Field, home of the legendary Green Bay Packers.
24 / 50
Taverne in the Sky at Lodge Kohler has a panoramic rooftop restaurant and bar overlooking the Lambeau Field. Lodge Kohler is a AAA Four-Diamond property.
25 / 50
Taverne in the Sky in Green Bay, Wisconsin, offers diners American fare along with a selection of libations, craft beers and wines from around the world.
26 / 50
Lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton has opened the doors of their inaugural Texas property, Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown. The rooftop bar is called Upside West Village.
27 / 50
Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown has a new rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. It's called Upside West Village.
28 / 50
Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown has a new rooftop bar with panoramic views of the city. It's called Upside West Village.
29 / 50
Upside West Village, the rooftop bar and lounge at the new Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown, offers views of downtown Dallas.
30 / 50
Upside West Village, the new rooftop bar and lounge at the Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown, offers views of downtown Dallas and a mixology program curated by Proprietors LLC, the team behind famed Death & Co bars.
31 / 50
A DŌ Cookie Dough Confections Pop-Up Bicycle Cart is located at Top of the Gate, the rooftop bar at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., this summer.
32 / 50
A DŌ Cookie Dough Confections Pop-Up Bicycle Cart is located at Top of the Gate, the rooftop bar at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., this summer. New York has already experienced the DO carts.
33 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
34 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
35 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
36 / 50
The Watergate Hotel re-opened in 2016 after a storied past and multi-year renovation. Its rooftop bar has views of the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
37 / 50
The Nest is Thompson Seattle’s rooftop bar, cocktail lounge, and terrace.
38 / 50
The rooftop Nest at the Thompson Seattle has a view of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain Range.
39 / 50
The rooftop Nest at the Thompson Seattle has a view of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain Range.
40 / 50
The rooftop Nest at the Thompson Seattle has a view of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain Range.
41 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor. It is the only waterfront property in Charleston’s Historic District,
42 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor. Daily programming includes rooftop skyline tours with a local historian.
43 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor.
44 / 50
The HarbourView Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, has a view of the harbor.
45 / 50
1 Hotels is an eco-friendly brand. Its South Beach hotel has a rooftop bar with views of the Miami skyline.
46 / 50
1 Hotel South Beach has a relaxation pool on its rooftop.
47 / 50
1 South Beach is an eco-friendly hotel. Its rooftop abides by the same principles.
48 / 50
Montrose West Hollywood, formerly known as Le Montrose Suite Hotel, has undergone a $15 million dollar remodel. This is the rooftop.
49 / 50
Montrose West Hollywood, formerly known as Le Montrose Suite Hotel, has undergone a $15 million dollar remodel. This is the rooftop.
50 / 50
You can order cocktails at the Montrose West Hollywood rooftop bar.
The 20 most popular hotels in New York City, according to Expedia
01 / 20
Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel is the 20th most in demand property in New York City, according to Expedia.
02 / 20
The Crowne Plaza Times Square is the 19th most in demand hotel in Manhattan, according to Expedia.
03 / 20
The Park Lane Hotel is the 18th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
04 / 20
Pod 39 is the 17th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
05 / 20
Pod 51 is the 16th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
06 / 20
The Stewart Hotel, formerly the Manhattan NYC, is the 15th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
07 / 20
The Doubletree by Hilton Metropolitan is the 14th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
08 / 20
The Westin New York at Times Square is the 13th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
09 / 20
The Lexington New York City, Autograph Collection is the 12th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
10 / 20
The Park Central New York is the 11th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
11 / 20
The Grand Hyatt New York is the 10th most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
12 / 20
The Wellington Hotel is the ninth most in demand property in New York City, according to Expedia.
13 / 20
The New York Hilton Midtown is the eighth most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
14 / 20
The Paramount Times Square is the seventh most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
15 / 20
The Millennium Broadway Hotel - Times Square is the sixth most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
16 / 20
The Hotel Pennsylvania is the fifth most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
17 / 20
The Wyndham New Yorker is the fourth most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
18 / 20
Row NYC is the third most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
19 / 20
The Belvedere Hotel is the second most in demand hotel in New York City, according to Expedia.
20 / 20
The Roosevelt Hotel, New York City is the most in demand property in the Big Apple, according to Expedia.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com